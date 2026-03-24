Render Community Migration
Join the Render community on Discord.
Render's community discussions are moving from the community forum to Discord. Join us on Discord to ask questions, share projects, and connect with other Render users:
The community forum will sunset on March 24, 2026. Make sure to save any threads or solutions you want to keep before that date.
If you have any questions about this migration, reach out to our Developer Relations team at devrel@render.com.
Render's Discord community is not an official support channel.
For dedicated assistance with your Render account or services, please reach out to our support team in the Render Dashboard.