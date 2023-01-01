Fully Managed TLS Certificates

All applications and static sites hosted on Render come with fully managed and free TLS certificates. There is no setup and you don’t need to do anything at all; everything just works out of the box.

Render uses Let’s Encrypt and Google Trust Services to issue certificates for your custom domain and automatically renews them before their expiration date.

You get free TLS certificates for the onrender.com subdomain for your service, as well as the custom domains you add to it, including wildcard domains.