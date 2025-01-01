HIPAA Compliance
Interested in a HIPAA-enabled Render workspace?
A Render workspace supports HIPAA-compliant applications only after all of the following conditions are met:
- A workspace owner signs Render’s Business Associate Agreement (BAA).
- Render finishes enabling HIPAA compliance capabilities for the workspace.
- Render counter-signs the BAA.
What’s covered
A HIPAA-enabled workspace can process and store HIPAA-covered electronic protected health information (ePHI) using any combination of the following Render resources:
- Deployed web services, private services, background workers, and cron jobs
- Persistent disks attached to any service type listed above
- Render Postgres databases
- Render Key Value instances
All of these resources must belong to the HIPAA-enabled workspace.
What isn’t covered
A HIPAA-enabled workspace must not store or process ePHI in any of the following:
- Service-generated logs
- The user-assigned name of any created resource, including:
- All resources listed under What’s covered
- Environment variables
- Secret files
- A service’s build artifact (generated during service deploys)
- A service’s build configuration files (Blueprints, Terraform, etc.)