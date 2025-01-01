Interested in a HIPAA-enabled Render workspace?

A Render workspace supports HIPAA-compliant applications only after all of the following conditions are met:

A workspace owner signs Render’s Business Associate Agreement (BAA). Render finishes enabling HIPAA compliance capabilities for the workspace. Render counter-signs the BAA.

What’s covered

A HIPAA-enabled workspace can process and store HIPAA-covered electronic protected health information (ePHI) using any combination of the following Render resources:

All of these resources must belong to the HIPAA-enabled workspace.

What isn’t covered

A HIPAA-enabled workspace must not store or process ePHI in any of the following: