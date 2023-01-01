The Render API

Render provides a public REST API for managing services and resources programmatically via HTTP requests.

The API supports many of the same actions available from the Render Dashboard. It currently provides endpoints for managing:

Services

Deploys

Custom domains

Jobs

For details on all available endpoints, see the API reference. To request new API functionality, submit a feature request.

Creating an API key

All Render API requests require an API key for authentication. You create and manage API keys from your personal Account Settings page in the Render Dashboard:

An API key is displayed in full only when it’s created:

API keys are secret credentials! Don’t publicly post your API key, commit it to version control, or otherwise share it with anyone outside your organization. If you believe an API key has been compromised, revoke it from the Render Dashboard and create a new one.

Making a request

To test your API key, let’s make a sample curl request to retrieve your services.

Replace {{render_api_token_goes_here}} with your provisioned API key:

curl --request GET \ --url 'https://api.render.com/v1/services?limit=20' \ --header 'Accept: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {{render_api_token_goes_here}}'

If your API key is valid, the GET request returns a 200 response with your services formatted as JSON.

API reference

Open the API reference for a comprehensive list of supported endpoints. The reference is interactive, and it provides example usage for multiple languages.