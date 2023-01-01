Blueprint Specification

Sample Blueprint Spec

Here’s a sample Blueprint spec that uses most of the supported settings for infrastructure as code. Use it to get started with your own render.yaml .

Make sure to place render.yaml at the root of your repository.

services : - type : web name : webdis runtime : docker repo : https : //github.com/render - examples/webdis.git region : oregon plan : standard branch : master rootDir : webdis dockerCommand : ./webdis.sh numInstances : 3 healthCheckPath : / envVars : - key : REDIS_HOST fromService : type : redis name : lightning property : host - key : REDIS_PORT fromService : type : redis name : lightning property : port - fromGroup : conc - settings - type : pserv name : minio runtime : docker repo : https : //github.com/render - examples/minio.git envVars : - key : MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD generateValue : true - key : MINIO_ROOT_USER sync : false - key : PORT value : 10000 disk : name : data mountPath : /data sizeGB : 10 - type : web name : sinatra runtime : ruby repo : https : //github.com/renderinc/sinatra - example.git scaling : minInstances : 1 maxInstances : 3 targetMemoryPercent : 60 targetCPUPercent : 60 buildCommand : bundle install startCommand : bundle exec ruby main.rb preDeployCommand : bundle exec ruby migrate.rb domains : - test0.render.com - test1.render.com envVars : - key : STRIPE_API_KEY value : Z2V0IG91dHRhIGhlcmUhCg - key : DB_URL fromDatabase : name : elephant property : connectionString - key : MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD fromService : type : pserv name : minio envVarKey : MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD autoDeploy : false - type : cron name : date runtime : python schedule : "0 * * * *" buildCommand : "true" startCommand : date repo : https : //github.com/render - examples/docker.git - type : worker name : queue runtime : docker dockerfilePath : ./sub/Dockerfile dockerContext : ./sub/src branch : queue - type : web name : my blog runtime : static buildCommand : yarn build staticPublishPath : ./build pullRequestPreviewsEnabled : true buildFilter : paths : - src/ **/*.js ignoredPaths : - src/ **/*.test.js headers : - path : /* name : X - Frame - Options value : sameorigin routes : - type : redirect source : /old destination : /new - type : rewrite source : /a/* destination : /a - type : redis name : lightning ipAllowList : - source : 0.0.0.0/0 description : everywhere plan : free maxmemoryPolicy : noeviction databases : - name : elephant databaseName : mydb user : adrian ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1 description : home - name : private database databaseName : private ipAllowList : [ ] envVarGroups : - name : conc - settings envVars : - key : CONCURRENCY value : 2 - key : SECRET generateValue : true - key : USER_PROVIDED_SECRET sync : false - name : stripe envVars : - key : STRIPE_API_URL value : https : //api.stripe.com/v2

Services

You can define services in your Blueprint spec. Each service must have a type and name . The service type must be one of the following:

A static site is not considered a service type. It is a web service with a static runtime.

The type of a service cannot be changed once it's created. Services created as static sites cannot be changed to other runtimes.

Web Services, Workers, Private Services, and Cron Jobs

This includes:

Type

In addition to type and name , each service should have an runtime

and , each service should have an Cron jobs must have a schedule .

. Each service should have a startCommand unless it’s a Docker service. For Docker services (both from images you build and from Dockerfile), Render users the command in your Dockerfile . This can be overridden by specifying dockerCommand in your service definition.

Docker Images

Services in render.yaml can specify a docker image they would like to use. This is done by using an image . The image must contain a url . If the image is private, you must also specify a creds that contains the name of a credential that has access to the image.

runtime : image image : url : docker.io/my - name/my - image : latest creds : fromRegistryCreds : name : my - credential - name

Repo & Branch

Services in render.yaml can omit a repo . If a repo is missing, we will look to see if an image is specified. If neither an image nor a repo is in the file, it is assumed to be the repo the Blueprint spec is in. The specified repo must be accessible to you.

You can also omit a branch . Render will use the repo’s default branch if it’s omitted.

If you explicitly set a branch then that will apply to all preview environments created. If you omit this then the rules above will apply and for preview environments, the branch the pull request is against would be deployed.

Root Directory

Defining the Root Directory for a service ensures changes to files inside the Root Directory trigger a build and deploy. Changes to files outside the Root Directory will not trigger a build for the service. This is useful for monorepo services.

You can also omit rootDir . The default value of a service’s Root Directory is the top-level directory of the Git repository.

rootDir : webdis

Build Filters

Specifying Build Filters for a service allows you to use glob patterns to include and exclude individual file paths for which changes trigger a build.

Paths for Build Filters are always relative to the top-level directory of your Git repository.

You can also omit buildFilter . By default, a change to any file path will trigger a build for the service.

buildFilter : paths : - src/ **/*.js ignoredPaths : - src/ **/*.test.js

Region

A service can be deployed in a specific region by adding an optional region field. If specified, the region field must be one of following:

oregon

frankfurt

ohio

singapore

If not specified, the region defaults to oregon .

The region of a service cannot be changed once it's created.

Runtime

The service runtime must be one of the following:

docker

elixir

go

image

node

python

ruby

rust

static

Note that runtime was previously specified using env: instead. Both keys work, but for clarity, runtime: is preferred.

Environment Variables

A service can specify zero or more environment variables. These variables can be plain variables as follows:

key : A value : B

They can depend on the properties of other Render services like PostgresSQL databases and Redis instances:

key : DB_URL fromDatabase : name : prod property : connectionString key : REDIS_URL fromService : type : redis name : lightning property : connectionString

The set of available properties is defined below.

You can pull environment variables from other servers and cron jobs with a different key:

key : MYSQL_PASSWORD fromService : name : mysql type : pserv envVarKey : PASSWORD

The value of an environment variable can also be generated (only if the key doesn’t already exist).

key : APP_SECRET generateValue : true

Environment variables can also be set all at once from an environment group:

fromGroup : my - env - group

Placeholder Environment Variables

There are some environment variables which you don’t want to include in your Blueprint spec and are not generated such as external secrets. For those, you can specify a placeholder environment variable with sync: false . This allows you to declare that an environment variable is expected without having to specify a value in your Blueprint spec. You will later be prompted to enter a value for these variables on the dashboard before your deployment is finalized.

Placeholder environment variables defined with sync: false will not be copied to preview environments, unless they’re part of a separately managed environment group.

key : SOME_SECRET sync : false

You can choose to provide a value for these variables before you approve your changes:

Properties Available to Environment Variables

Environment variables can refer to the following properties on PostgreSQL databases:

host

port

database is the PostgreSQL database name (not the friendly name)

is the PostgreSQL database name (not the friendly name) user

password

connectionString

Environment variables can refer to the following properties on Redis instances:

host

port

connectionString takes the form of redis://red-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx:6379

Environment variables can refer to the following properties on servers and cron jobs:

host

port

hostport is the service’s host and port separated by a colon, as in host : port

When depending on other Redis instances, servers, or cron jobs, you must include the type and name of the target service. The service does not need to be in the Blueprint spec. If it’s not in the Blueprint spec, it must already exist in your Render account.

Here’s an example of an environment variable referring to a service property:

fromService : name : minio type : pserv property : host

render.yaml does not support variable interpolation. The best way to accomplish this is to pair environment variables with a build or start script that does the interpolation for you.

Disks

You can specify whether your service has a Disk attached to it. A disk must have a name , mountPath , and (optionally) a size in GB ( sizeGB ).

disk : name : redis - data mountPath : /opt/redis sizeGB : 10

Custom Domains

You can specify custom domains for your service in the domains field. If a domain is an apex domain, a www. subdomain will be added automatically and will redirect to the apex domain.

If a domain is a www. subdomain, the apex domain will be added automatically and will redirect to the www. domain.

Every web service is always accessible at its .onrender.com subdomain.

Static Site Headers

You can specify HTTP headers for your static site with the headers field like you can in the dashboard.

headers : - path : /* name : X - Frame - Options value : sameorigin - path : /blog/* name : Cache - Control value : must - revalidate

Static Site Routes

You can specify redirect and rewrite routes for your static site with the routes field just like in the dashboard.

routes : - type : redirect source : /a destination : /b - type : rewrite source : /app/* destination : /app

Instance Types

The service instance type ( plan field) can be specified by name and is case insensitive. Render will maintain the service’s current instance type for existing services where no instance type is specified in the render.yaml . The following values are valid for instance types ( plan ):

free (not available for Private Services, Background Workers, and Cron Jobs)

(not available for Private Services, Background Workers, and Cron Jobs) starter

standard

pro

pro plus

pro max

pro ultra

The instance type will default to starter if plan is unspecified on service creation.

Health Check Path

You can set a health check path for your HTTP service for zero downtime deploys by adding the healthCheckPath field.

healthCheckPath : /healthz

Number of Instances

You can set the number of instances you want for your service by setting the numInstances field.

numInstances : 3

Services with disks cannot be scaled up yet.

Scaling

Instead of setting a static number of instances for your service, you can autoscale your service based on target CPU and/or memory utilization.

scaling : minInstances : 1 maxInstances : 3 targetMemoryPercent : 60 targetCPUPercent : 60

Notes and Limitations Services with disks cannot be scaled up yet.

Payment info is required to turn on autoscaling.

Services with autoscaling enabled prior to render.yaml support will keep existing settings set in dashboard until this section is specified in their render.yaml file for their service.

support will keep existing settings set in dashboard until this section is specified in their file for their service. Services in preview environments will launch with minInstances number of instances. Autoscaling is disabled for services in preview environments.

Docker Options

If your service is Docker-based, i.e. it has runtime: docker , then you can optionally specify the dockerfilePath and dockerContext . These are relative to your repo root. This is useful for monorepo Docker services.

dockerfilePath : ./sub/Dockerfile dockerContext : ./sub/src

Redis Instances

You can create Redis instances by defining them in render.yaml under the services section. A Redis instance requires type , name and ipAllowList — all other fields are optional.

You can also set the Redis plan , previewPlan , region , and maxmemoryPolicy . The following Redis specifications are valid:

services : - type : redis name : thunder ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1 description : home region : frankfurt plan : pro previewPlan : starter maxmemoryPolicy : allkeys - lru - type : redis name : lightning ipAllowList : - source : 0.0.0.0/0 description : everywhere - type : redis name : private redis ipAllowList : [ ]

See Access Control for details on using the ipAllowList field.

Once a Redis instance is created, you can change the plan , previewPlan , maxmemoryPolicy and ipAllowList fields. Changes to the region field for an existing Redis instance will be ignored.

Like other types of services, you can reference Redis instance properties from environment variables. See Environment Variables for details.

Databases

You can create PostgresSQL databases by defining them in render.yaml . A PostgreSQL database only needs a name — all other fields are optional.

You can also set the PostgreSQL databaseName , user , plan , and postgresMajorVersion . The following PostgreSQL database specifications are valid:

databases : - name : staging - name : prod region : frankfurt plan : pro databaseName : prod_app user : app_user ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1 description : home - name : private database databaseName : private ipAllowList : [ ] postgresMajorVersion : 15

Just like the dashboard, once a PostgreSQL database is created, you can only change the instance type it’s on. Other render.yaml changes to database fields for an existing database will be ignored, and changes to the major version will result in an error.

Also like the dashboard, Render may add a random suffix to a given databaseName .

Access Control

You can specify which IP addresses can access your database from outside Render’s network using an ipAllowList .

ipAllowList : - source : 203.0.113.4/30 description : office - source : 198.51.100.1

IP address ranges can be given with CIDR notation and the description is optional.

The IP allow list is optional for PostgreSQL databases. If it’s omitted, any source with the right credentials can access your PostgreSQL database.

The IP allow list is required for Redis instances.

You can block all external connections by providing an empty list.

ipAllowList : [ ]

You can allow all external connections with the following CIDR block and description.

ipAllowList : - source : 0.0.0.0/0 description : everywhere

Learn more at Database Access Control and Redis Access Control.

Environment Groups

You can define environment groups in your Blueprint spec.

Environment groups can have zero or more environment variables.

The environment variables in an environment group cannot depend on other resources, unlike the environment variables in a service. However, you can still generate environment variables within an environment group. The following is a valid environment group spec:

envVarGroups : - name : conc - settings envVars : - key : CONCURRENCY value : 2 - key : SECRET generateValue : true