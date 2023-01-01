These are the shared underlying principles that guide our work and decision making at Render. It is a manual for new hires and a handy reference for the rest of us.

Obsessive Focus on User Experience We minimize the amount of thinking, reading, and clicking Render users need to do. We do the laborious work upfront so our users don’t have to.

Continuous Learning Failures and mistakes are healthy as long as we’re making new ones. We examine failures dispassionately, objectively and without blame and treat each one as an opportunity to improve.

Global Optimization As we grow and priorities begin to compete, we work together and focus on what’s best for our customers and our company.

Quality over Scope We do not compromise on quality to meet arbitrary deadlines. Instead, we find ways to optimize scope, staffing, and schedules.