Bring Your
Expertise to
Render
We AreWho
Who we are is best described by what we value in our coworkers, and who we as individuals continually aspire to be. These personal attributes codify the most important traits we look for in future coworkers.
High Integrity
We do the right thing even when it’s the harder option, and especially when no one’s looking.
Low Ego
Improving global outcomes is our top priority at work, and it is also the foundation for individual success.
Candor with Empathy
We say what we mean, directly, candidly, and sincerely, but always with empathy and respect.
Ownership
We take full ownership and accountability for our work, but we’re never too proud to ask for help or additional context when needed.
Commitment
Hard work is an essential ingredient of success, but we’re in this for the long run. We take care of ourselves and seek balance to avoid burnout.
How We Work
These are the shared underlying principles that guide our work and decision making at Render. It is a manual for new hires and a handy reference for the rest of us.
Obsessive Focus on User Experience
We minimize the amount of thinking, reading, and clicking Render users need to do. We do the laborious work upfront so our users don’t have to.
Continuous Learning
Failures and mistakes are healthy as long as we’re making new ones. We examine failures dispassionately, objectively and without blame and treat each one as an opportunity to improve.
Global Optimization
As we grow and priorities begin to compete, we work together and focus on what’s best for our customers and our company.
Quality over Scope
We do not compromise on quality to meet arbitrary deadlines. Instead, we find ways to optimize scope, staffing, and schedules.
Constructive Conflict
The best ideas and outcomes often emerge from vigorous debate amongst diverse viewpoints. We encourage intellectual disagreement when conducted with mutual trust and respect.
Why I Love Render
Benefits
Location
- We have a distributed team, with Renders working across the country. Those located in the Bay Area love our sunny, beautiful SoMa office. In addition to catered lunches, our kitchen is perennially stocked with snacks and drinks. Special requests welcome!
- Whether you bike, drive, rideshare, or take public transit, we provide a monthly stipend for your commute. We also provide remote employees with a home office stipend.
Health & Wellness
- 100% employer-paid medical coverage and 99% employer-paid dental and vision coverage for you and all your dependents. FSAs available too.
- $60 per month for however you prefer to stay in shape.
- $100 per month for mental health support
- Traditional or Roth 401(k) plans.
Long-term disability and life insurance.
Time Off
- 4 weeks of paid vacation, available from day one. 12 sick days per year. All the usual holidays (plus we take the week between Christmas and New Year’s off!)
- 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all parents to bond with a newly born, adopted, or fostered child. We also work with you to create a supportive plan of return.
Ownership & Growth
- Competitive cash and equity compensation with early exercise and extended exercise windows.
- Continuous learning benefits & related support.