✨ Announcing Render's $50M Series B. ✨

Bring Your
Expertise to
Render

We’re building a cloud to empower every developer and business to move fast and focus on what matters most to them. Render is an ambitious, long-term journey and we’d love for you to join us.

Anurag Goel, Founder and CEO

Explore opportunities

Who We Are

Who we are is best described by what we value in our coworkers, and who we as individuals continually aspire to be. These personal attributes codify the most important traits we look for in future coworkers.

  • High Integrity

    We do the right thing even when it’s the harder option, and especially when no one’s looking.

  • Low Ego

    Improving global outcomes is our top priority at work, and it is also the foundation for individual success.

  • Candor with Empathy

    We say what we mean, directly, candidly, and sincerely, but always with empathy and respect.

  • Ownership

    We take full ownership and accountability for our work, but we’re never too proud to ask for help or additional context when needed.

  • Commitment

    Hard work is an essential ingredient of success, but we’re in this for the long run. We take care of ourselves and seek balance to avoid burnout.

How We Work

These are the shared underlying principles that guide our work and decision making at Render. It is a manual for new hires and a handy reference for the rest of us.

  • Obsessive Focus on User Experience

    We minimize the amount of thinking, reading, and clicking Render users need to do. We do the laborious work upfront so our users don’t have to.

  • Continuous Learning

    Failures and mistakes are healthy as long as we’re making new ones. We examine failures dispassionately, objectively and without blame and treat each one as an opportunity to improve.

  • Global Optimization

    As we grow and priorities begin to compete, we work together and focus on what’s best for our customers and our company.

  • Quality over Scope

    We do not compromise on quality to meet arbitrary deadlines. Instead, we find ways to optimize scope, staffing, and schedules.

  • Constructive Conflict

    The best ideas and outcomes often emerge from vigorous debate amongst diverse viewpoints. We encourage intellectual disagreement when conducted with mutual trust and respect.

Why I Love Render

I love working at Render because of the collaborative culture! Folks on the team are always willing and happy to share their knowledge, expertise, and feedback. You can tell that everyone really cares about creating the best product and experience for our users.

Jade Paoletta, Support Engineer

Benefits

Location

  • We have a distributed team, with Renders working across the country. Those located in the Bay Area love our sunny, beautiful SoMa office. In addition to catered lunches, our kitchen is perennially stocked with snacks and drinks. Special requests welcome!
  • Whether you bike, drive, rideshare, or take public transit, we provide a monthly stipend for your commute. We also provide remote employees with a home office stipend.

Health & Wellness

  • 100% employer-paid medical coverage and 99% employer-paid dental and vision coverage for you and all your dependents. FSAs available too.
  • $60 per month for however you prefer to stay in shape.
  • $100 per month for mental health support
  • Traditional or Roth 401(k) plans.
    Long-term disability and life insurance.

Time Off

  • 4 weeks of paid vacation, available from day one. 12 sick days per year. All the usual holidays (plus we take the week between Christmas and New Year’s off!)
  • 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all parents to bond with a newly born, adopted, or fostered child. We also work with you to create a supportive plan of return.

Ownership & Growth

  • Competitive cash and equity compensation with early exercise and extended exercise windows.
  • Continuous learning benefits & related support.

Open Roles

View Current Openings

Build on Render

The Zero DevOps cloud for developers and teams.

Get started for free
Main
AboutPricingDocsCareersBlogPress
DOCUMENTATION
Render APIPublish a Static SiteCreate a PostgreSQL DatabaseLaunch a Background WorkerRender vs Heroku
Sign in
Email us
Community
System Status
Terms
Privacy
Security & Trust
© Render 2023