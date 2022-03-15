✨ Announcing Render's $50M Series B. ✨

Developers have always been forced to pick between two extremes of cloud infrastructure: expensive yet inflexible platforms that fail to scale, or complex large clouds that impose steep learning curves and massive operations teams.

Render offers the best of both worlds — incredible ease of use coupled with immense power and scalability to power everything from a simple HTML page to complex applications with hundreds of microservices.

Render launched in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. It is led by Anurag Goel, who was previously an early engineer and Head of Risk at Stripe.

News & Coverage

June 20, 2023

Startup Battlefield winner Render raises $50M series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners
TechCrunch

August 16, 2022

Render Introduces Monorepo Feature to Make Developers More Productive and Spend Less Time Managing Code and Infrastructure
BusinessWire

May 11, 2022

Render Announces Alison Baritot as New Head of People and Josh Weiss as New Head of Finance
BusinessWire

March 29, 2022

Render Doubles Its Global Footprint in APAC and Eastern U.S.
BusinessWire

June 20, 2023

He was employee No. 8 at Stripe. Now, he's taking on Salesforce and AWS with $50 million in new funding for his startup Render. Here's the pitch deck it used.
Insider

August 16, 2022

Render Introduces Monorepo
DEVOPSdigest

May 2, 2022

Developer experience doesn’t have to stop at the front end
InfoWorld

March 15, 2022

Five Cloud Startups Going After AWS’ Blind Spots
The Information

