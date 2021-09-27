Render Blog
- Hieu Nguyen
How Render Scaled Knative to Support 100k+ Free-Tier Apps
As Render free-tier apps exploded in popularity, we needed to make the feature much more scalable. This work was our first step along that path.
Render design doc: Reducing Free-tier networking footprint
An in-depth supplement for the post 'How Render scaled Knative to support 100k+ Free-tier apps'
- Hieu Nguyen
Deploy prebuilt Docker images to Render
Render now supports deploying Docker images directly from your container registry.
- Stephen Barlow
Announcing Point-in-Time Recovery
With Point-in-Time Recovery enabled for your Render PostgreSQL, if you and your team experience unexpected data loss, you can restore to a new database seeded with data from archiv…
- Scott Numamoto
Projects
Projects make it easier for you and your team to collaborate on apps. Organize all of the services associated with an app in a project and further group services by environment — s…
- Shawn Moore
Render's $50 Million Series B
Render announces $50 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners.
- Anurag Goel
Render Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
We're excited to announce that Render has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. We're ready to work with you.
- Daniel Tobin
How BeerMenus Elevated its Craft with a Seamless Move to Render
Issues with Heroku mounted, so BeerMenus founders migrated to Render. They reduced costs, gained better Support, and adopted game-changing features like Preview Environments.
- Rosalind Benoit
OpenSSL Patch
Render services are not affected by the CVEs announced for OpenSSL 3.0 earlier today. We recommend that organizations patch OpenSSL 3.0.0 and above.
- Ed Ropple
Render Newsletter Vol. 4 - October 2022
This periodical for the Render community keeps you up to date on new guides and content, product updates, and developer news.
- Rosalind Benoit
Shipping Monorepo Support
Monorepo Support is now generally available for all Render customers. Your feedback has shaped what we've shipped and allowed us to design flexible features to help you define how
- Shantanu Joshi
Render Newsletter Vol. 3 - September 2022
This periodical for the Render community keeps you up to date on new guides and content, product updates, and developer news.
- Rosalind Benoit
It's Never Been Easier to Move from Heroku to Render
In light of Heroku ending its free tier, Render's powered up our Heroku importer to better enable you to bring your applications from Heroku to Render.
- Ed Ropple
Render Newsletter Vol. 2 - August 2022
This periodical for the Render community keeps you up to date on new guides and content, product updates, and developer news.
- Rosalind Benoit
...It Works Fine Locally
- Alan Pennell-Smith
SQL Insights Stripe App is Live
- Chris Castle
Render Newsletter Vol. 1 - July 2022
This periodical for the Render community keeps you up to date on new guides and content, product updates, and developer news.
- Rosalind Benoit
Migrate a Django App from Heroku to Render (and get it ready for prod)
This guide to moving an existing Django app over to Render walks you through creating a Blueprint to deploy a production-ready instance of the e-commerce app Saleor.
- Rosalind Benoit
Sneak Peek: SQL Insights Stripe App
- Chris Castle
Migrate a Rails App from Heroku to Render
Render makes it quick to deploy a Ruby on Rails app, but if you're moving an existing Rails app over to Render, it might not be obvious where to start. We've created a lanugage- an…
- Chris Castle
Building a Developer Experience with RedwoodJS and Render
Building with Redwood on Render lets Pullflow focus on winning over teams, user by user, to upgrade their developer experience. Learn how they build product based on empathy.
- Rosalind Benoit
Render, Remix, and Strapi: Let's Build a Productivity Tips App
- Chris Castle
Expanding Global Reach: APAC & U.S. East
Today, we announce the General Availability of Render’s expansion into two new regions to best serve our current and future customers: local hosting for U.S. East in Ohio and for A…
- Rosalind Benoit
Render Redis®*
Today, we're announcing the General Availability of Render Redis. You can now set up a Redis instance in a few clicks and then let Render handle the heavy lifting running it reliab…
- Kelley Rivoire
Design Patterns for Building Reusable Svelte Components
- Eric Liu
Remote Debugging with SSH and VS Code
- Chris Castle
Password Protection with OAuth2 Proxy
- Chris Castle
SSH, API, Redis...oh my!
Welcome API, native SSH, Redis, and DDoS. We're starting 2022 as THE modern cloud provider with support for many more use cases at scale and an incredible developer experience.
- Rosalind Benoit
Password Protect Static Sites with PageCrypt
- Chris Castle
Git Organized: A Better Git Flow
Development is rarely a linear process, and our commits tend to reflect this. Here you'll learn about a git flow for faster PR reviews and an keeping your git history organized.
- Annie Sexton
Free DDoS Protection for All Users
A few months ago, Render quietly became the first full-stack Platform-as-a-Service to offer completely free DDoS protection to every application and website hosted on our platform.…
- Chris Castle
All New Free Instance Types On Render
We’re launching free instance types that allow you to deploy and run web services and databases on Render at no charge. Explore new tech, build personal projects, and preview the R…
- Hari Demirev
Render's $20 Million Series A
Today we announce a new milestone in our journey to eliminate DevOps: $20 million in new funding led by Addition.
- Anurag Goel
Use One-Click Deploys for Secure Online VS Code
Guide to setting up OpenVSCode Server on Render, using blueprints, and adding one-click deploy buttons.
- Rosalind Benoit
From Hypervisor to Next Generation Cloud: Uma Chingunde on Cloudflare TV
Engineering VP Uma Chingunde on abstraction, VMware, and Render on Cloudflare TV.
- Rosalind Benoit
How to Build an Anycast Network
- Jake Malachowski
So, You Want to Hire a UX Engineer?
- Danielle Schugars
Host a Dev Environment on Render with VS Code and Tailscale
- David Mauskop
What's New in PostgreSQL 14?
- Chris Castle
Why Render
- Anurag Goel