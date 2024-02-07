Announcing High Availability for Render PostgreSQL
Stephen Barlow
The Render platform supports all your apps and all their data—with just a few clicks, you can spin up a PostgreSQL database with at-rest encryption, daily backups, and comprehensive extension support. And because that database runs on the same network as your apps, connections are fast, secure, and reliable. Adding to our existing set of database reliability features (like read replicas and point-in-time recovery), today we're happy to announce the full launch of High Availability (HA) for Render PostgreSQL. With just a few more clicks in the Render Dashboard, teams with a Pro instance type or higher can now activate HA for their database: Following a restart, your database is protected against most causes of extended interruption, reducing their impact to under sixty seconds. (This one-time restart can take a couple minutes, so we recommend flipping the switch during off hours.)