Render Acceptable Use Policy

Your use of the Service is subject to this Acceptable Use Policy. If you are found to be in violation of our policies at any time, as determined by Render in its sole discretion, we may warn you or suspend or terminate your account. Please note that we may change our Acceptable Use Policy at any time, and pursuant to the Render Terms of Service (”Terms”), it is your responsibility to keep up-to-date with and adhere to the policies posted here. All capitalized terms used herein have the meanings stated in the Terms, unless stated otherwise.

You agree not to engage in any of the following prohibited activities: