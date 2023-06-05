Render Acceptable Use Policy
Your use of the Service is subject to this Acceptable Use Policy. If you are found to be in violation of our policies at any time, as determined by Render in its sole discretion, we may warn you or suspend or terminate your account. Please note that we may change our Acceptable Use Policy at any time, and pursuant to the Render Terms of Service (”Terms”), it is your responsibility to keep up-to-date with and adhere to the policies posted here. All capitalized terms used herein have the meanings stated in the Terms, unless stated otherwise.
You agree not to engage in any of the following prohibited activities:
-
copying, distributing, or disclosing any part of the Service in any medium, including without limitation by any automated or non-automated “scraping”;
-
using any automated system, including without limitation “robots,” “spiders,” “offline readers,” etc., to access the Service in a manner that sends more request messages to the Render servers than a human can reasonably produce in the same period of time by using a conventional on-line web browser (except that Render grants the operators of public search engines revocable permission to use spiders to copy publicly available materials from the Service for the sole purpose of and solely to the extent necessary for creating publicly available searchable indices of the materials, but not caches or archives of such materials);
-
transmitting spam, chain letters, or other unsolicited email;
-
attempting to interfere with, compromise the system integrity or security or decipher any transmissions to or from the servers running the Service;
-
taking any action that imposes, or may impose at our sole discretion an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our infrastructure;
-
uploading invalid data, viruses, worms, or other software agents through the Service;
-
collecting or harvesting any personally identifiable information, including account names, from the Service;
-
reselling, renting or leasing the Service to your own customers directly;
-
impersonating another person or otherwise misrepresenting your affiliation with a person or entity, conducting fraud, hiding or attempting to hide your identity;
-
interfering with the proper working of the Service;
-
accessing any content on the Service through any technology or means other than those provided or authorized by the Service;
-
using the Service to mine cryptocurrencies;
-
using the Service to bypass network restrictions or to access services that are not publicly available, including the use of proxy servers;
-
bypassing the measures we may use to prevent or restrict access to the Service, including without limitation features that prevent or restrict use or copying of any content or enforce limitations on use of the Service or the content therein;
-
or engaging in any unlawful or objectionable activities on the Service, as determined in our sole discretion.