Render Services, Inc. Privacy Policy

Welcome and thank you for your interest in Render Services, Inc. (”Render”, ”we”, ”our”, or ”us”). This Privacy Policy explains how information that identifies or is associated with you (your ”personal information”) is collected, used, and disclosed by Render. This Privacy Policy applies to our websites including https://render.com and any other website that links to this Policy (our ”Sites”) (collectively, our ”Service”). Before accessing or using our Service, please ensure that you have read, and understood our collection, storage, use, and disclosure of your personal information as described in this Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service.

1. What Information Do We Collect and For What Purpose?

The categories of information we collect can include:

Information you provide to us directly . We may collect personal information, such as your name, email address, and payment information, when you register for our Service, sign up for our mailing list, or otherwise communicate with us. We may also collect any communications between you and Render and any other information you provide to Render. Data collected through the use of the Service . We collect information about how you use the Service, your actions on the Service, and content you post to the Service (”User Content”), namely to improve the Service generally, to monitor and resolve issues, and for other internal purposes. Please remember that Render may, but has no obligation to, monitor, record, and store User Content in order to protect your safety or the safety of other users, to assist with regulatory or law enforcement efforts, or to protect and defend our rights and property. Information we receive from third-party sites you connect to our Service . We may receive personal information about you from third parties and combine that with information we collect through our Service. For example, we may obtain information when you log in through a third-party provider, such as GitHub or Slack. These services will authenticate your identity and may provide you the option to share certain personal information with us, which could include your name, email address, or other information. Similarly, when you interact with us through a social media site or third-party service, such as when you like, follow, share, or otherwise engage with Render content on Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, Slack, LinkedIn, or other sites, we may receive information from the social network, including your profile information, picture, user ID associated with your social media account, and any other information you permit the social network to share with third parties. The data we receive from these third-party sites is dependent upon that third party’s policies and your privacy settings on that third-party site. You should always review and, if necessary, adjust your privacy settings on third-party websites and services before linking or connecting them to our Service. Location information . We may approximate your location by your IP Address. Information we receive from third parties . From time to time, we may receive information about you from third parties and other users. We may also collect information about you that is publicly available.

We use this information to operate, maintain, and provide to you the features and functionality of the Service, as well as to communicate directly with you, such as to send you email messages, including promotional messages, and permit you to communicate with others on the Service or on social media, or invite others to join the Service. We may also send you Service-related emails or messages (e.g., account verification, updates to features of the Service, technical and security notices). We may also use this information for any other lawful, legitimate business purpose.

For more information about your communication preferences, see ”Control Over Your Information” below.

2. Sharing of Your Information

We may share your personal information in the instances described below. For further information on your choices regarding your information, see the ”Control Over Your Information” section below.

We may share your personal information with:

The public and other members of the Service . Content you post to public areas of the Service will be viewable by others on the Service and the public. Please do not provide personal information you would not want to be public; Third parties at your request . For example, you may have the option to share your account on the Service with third parties upon your request; Third-party vendors and other service providers . We share your information with third-party vendors and service providers that perform services on our behalf, as needed to carry out their work for us, which may include identifying and serving targeted advertisements; providing emailing services; providing tax, billing, and accounting services; cloud or web hosting; providing analytics services; or identifying and understanding prospects or leads; The public when you provide feedback on our Service . For example, if you post User Content on our website or comment on our social media sites, your information, such as your first name, last initial, state of residence, and your comments, may be displayed on our Service or on our social media pages; Business Transfers . We may share your information with other parties in connection with a company transaction, such as a merger, sale of company assets or shares, reorganization, financing, change of control or acquisition of all or a portion of our business by another company or third party, or in the event of a bankruptcy or related or similar proceedings; Our Brands . When you provide personal information to one of our Render brands, we may share that information with other companies and brands owned or controlled by Render Services, Inc., and other companies owned by or under common ownership as Render, which also includes our subsidiaries (i.e., any organization we own or control) or our ultimate holding company (i.e., any organization that owns or controls us) and any subsidiaries it owns. These companies will use your personal information in the same way as we can under this Privacy Policy. Regulatory or Legal Requirements, Safety and Terms Enforcement . Third parties as required by law or subpoena or if we reasonably believe that such action is necessary to (a) comply with the law and the reasonable requests of law enforcement; (b) to enforce our Terms of Service or to protect the security or integrity of our Service; and/or (c) to exercise or protect the rights, property, or personal safety of Render, our visitors, or others.

We may also share information with others in an aggregated or otherwise anonymized form that does not reasonably identify you directly as an individual.

3. How We Use Cookies and Other Tracking Technology to Collect Information

We and our third-party service providers may collect certain types of usage information when you use our Service, read our emails, or otherwise engage with us. We use this information to enhance and personalize your user experience, to recognize and contact you, and to monitor and improve our websites and Service. In some instances, we and our third-party service providers may combine this usage information with personal information. If we do combine any usage information with personal information, the combined information will be treated by us as personal information hereunder (as long as it is so combined).

We typically collect this information through a variety of tracking technologies, including cookies, Flash objects, web beacons, embedded scripts, location-identifying technologies, file information, and similar technology (collectively, ”tracking technologies”). We, and our third-party partners, use tracking technologies to automatically collect usage and device information, such as:

Information about your device and its software , such as your IP address, browser type, Internet service provider, device type/model/manufacturer, operating system, date and time stamp, and a unique ID that allows us to uniquely identify your browser, mobile device, or your account (including, for example, a persistent device identifier or an Ad ID), and other such information. We may also work with third-party partners to employ technologies, including the application of statistical modeling tools, which permit us to recognize and contact you across multiple devices. Information about the way you access and use our Service , for example, the site from which you came and the site to which you are going when you leave our Service, the pages you visit, the links you click, whether you open emails or click the links contained in emails, whether you access the Service from multiple devices, and other actions you take on the Service. Information about your location , including GPS coordinates (e.g., latitude and/or longitude) or similar information regarding the location of your mobile device, or we may be able to approximate or infer a device’s location by analyzing other information, like an IP address. Analytics information . We may collect analytics data or use third-party analytics tools such as Google Analytics to help us measure traffic and usage trends for the Service and to understand more about the demographics of our users. You can learn more about Google’s practices at https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners and view its currently available opt-out options at https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout. We also use pixel tags to collect IP addresses, which may then be used to derive insights from web traffic. If you would prefer not to accept cookies, most browsers will allow you to: (i) change your browser settings to notify you when you receive a cookie, which lets you choose whether or not to accept it; (ii) disable existing cookies; or (iii) set your browser to automatically reject cookies; however, doing so may negatively impact your experience using the Service, as some features and services on our Service may not work properly. You may also set your email options to prevent the automatic downloading of images that may contain technologies that would allow us to know whether you have accessed our email and performed certain functions with it. We and our third-party partners may also use tracking technologies for advertising purposes. For more information about tracking technologies, please see ”Third-Party Tracking and Online Advertising” below. How We Respond to Do Not Track Signals . Although we do our best to honor the privacy preferences of our users, we are unable to respond to Do Not Track signals set by your browser at this time.

4. Third-Party Tracking and Online Advertising

Interest-Based Advertising . We participate in interest-based advertising and use third-party advertising companies to serve you targeted advertisements based on your browsing history. We may share or we may permit third-party online advertising networks, social media companies, and other third-party services to collect information about your use of our website over time so that they may display ads on our Service, on other devices you may use, and on other websites, apps, or services, including on Facebook. Typically, though not always, the information we share is provided through cookies or similar tracking technologies, which recognize the device you are using and collect information, including click stream information, browser type, time and date you visited the site, and other information. We and our third-party partners use this information to make the advertisements you see online more relevant to your interests, as well as to provide advertising-related services such as reporting, attribution, analytics, and market research. Social Media Widgets and Advertising . Our Service may include social media features, such as the Facebook Like button, Google Plus, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, or other widgets. These social media companies may recognize you and collect information about your visit to our Service, and they may set a cookie or employ other tracking technologies. Your interactions with those features are governed by the privacy policies of those companies. We display targeted advertising to you through social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, and others. These companies have interest-based advertising programs that allow us to direct advertisements to users who have shown interest in our Service while those users are on the social media platform or to groups of other users who share similar traits, such as likely commercial interests and demographics. These advertisements are governed by the privacy policies of those social media companies that provide them. Cross-Device Linking . We, or our third-party partners, may link your various devices so that content you see on one device can result in relevant advertising on another device. We do this by collecting information about each device you use when you are logged in to our Service. We may also work with third-party partners who employ tracking technologies or the application of statistical modeling tools to determine if two or more devices are linked to a single user or household. We may share a common account identifier (such as an email address or user ID) with third-party advertising partners to help recognize you across devices. We, and our partners, can use this cross-device linkage to serve interest-based advertising and other personalized content to you across your devices, to perform analytics, and to measure the performance of our advertising campaigns. Google Analytics and Advertising . We utilize certain forms of display advertising and other advanced features through Google Analytics, such as Remarketing with Google Analytics, Google Display Network Impression Reporting, the DoubleClick Campaign Manager Integration, and Google Analytics Demographics and Interest Reporting. These features enable us to use first-party cookies (such as the Google Analytics cookie) and third-party cookies (such as the DoubleClick advertising cookie) or other third-party cookies together to inform, optimize, and display ads based on your past visits to the Service. You may control your advertising preferences or opt-out of certain Google advertising products by visiting the Google Ads Preferences Manager, currently available at https://google.com/ads/preferences, or by visiting NAI’s online resources at https://www.networkadvertising.org/choices. Your Choices : (a) Cookies . If you would prefer not to accept cookies, most browsers allow you to adjust your browser settings to: (i) notify you when you receive a cookie, which lets you choose whether or not to accept it; (ii) disable existing cookies; or (iii) set your browser to automatically reject cookies. Blocking or deleting cookies may negatively impact your experience using the Service, as some features and services on our Service may not work properly. Depending on your mobile device and operating system, you may not be able to delete or block all cookies. (b) Interest-based advertising . To learn about interest-based advertising and how you may be able to opt-out of some of this advertising, you may wish to visit the Network Advertising Initiative’s (NAI) online resources at https://www.networkadvertising.org/choices and/or the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA) resources at www.aboutads.info/choices. (c) Cross-device linking . Please note that opting-out of receiving interest-based advertising through the NAI’s and DAA’s online resources will only opt-out a user from receiving interest-based ads on that specific browser or device, but the user may still receive interest-based ads on his or her other devices. You must perform the opt-out on each browser or device you use. (d) Mobile advertising . You may also be able to limit interest-based advertising through the settings on your mobile device by selecting “limit ad tracking” (iOS) or “opt-out of interest based ads” (Android). You may also be able to opt-out of some — but not all — interest-based ads served by mobile ad networks by visiting https://youradchoices.com/appchoices and downloading the mobile AppChoices app.

Some of these opt-outs may not be effective unless your browser is set to accept cookies. If you delete cookies, change your browser settings, switch browsers or computers, or use another operating system, you will need to opt-out again. Please also note that when you opt out of receiving interest-based advertisements, this does not mean you will no longer see advertisements from us or on our online services. It means that the online ads that you do see from the DAA and NAI program participants should not be based on your interests. We are not responsible for the effectiveness of, or compliance with, any third-parties’ opt-out options or programs or the accuracy of their statements regarding their programs. In addition, third parties may still use cookies to collect information about your use of our online services, including for analytics and fraud prevention as well as any other purpose permitted under each program’s governing principles.

5. Control Over Your Information

Profile and data sharing settings . You may update your profile information, such as your user name, and may change some of your data sharing preferences by emailing us at privacy@render.com. How to control your communications preferences . You can stop receiving promotional email communications from us by clicking on the “unsubscribe link” provided in such communications. We make every effort to promptly process all unsubscribe requests. You may not opt out of service-related communications (e.g., account verification, transactional communications, changes/updates to features of the Service, technical and security notices). Modifying or deleting your information . If you have any questions about reviewing, modifying, or deleting your information, or if you want to remove your name or comments from our Service or publicly displayed content, you can contact us directly at privacy@render.com. We may not be able to modify or delete your information in all circumstances.

6. How We Store and Protect Your Information

Data storage and transfer : We store data on servers in the U.S. or any other country in which Render or its affiliates, subsidiaries, agents or contractors maintain facilities. If you are located in the European Union or other regions with laws governing data collection and use that may differ from U.S. law, please note that your personal information may be transferred to a country and jurisdiction that does not have the same data protection laws as your jurisdiction. Subprocessor Purpose Location of Processing Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Hosting and Cloud Platform United States Amazon Web Services (AWS) Hosting and Cloud Platform Servers in Germany, Singapore, and the United States; headquarters in the United States Sentry Performance monitoring and Error tracking United States Cloudflare Content Delivery Network, Web Application Firewall, and DDOS Protection United States Datadog Monitoring United States Intercom Customer support United States Zendesk Customer support United States Segment Analytics United States Stripe Payment processing United States Stitch Data Pipeline ETL United States Mixpanel Metrics United States Data retention : We will retain your information as long as necessary for the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, and for a commercially reasonable time thereafter for backup, archival, fraud prevention or detection, or audit purposes, or as otherwise required by law. We may anonymize and/or aggregate personal information and store it in order to analyze aggregate metrics and trends. Keeping your information safe : We care about the security of your information and employ physical, administrative, and technological safeguards designed to preserve the integrity and security of all information collected through our Service. However, no security system is impenetrable, and we cannot guarantee the security of our systems 100%. In the event that any information under our control is compromised as a result of a breach of security, we will take reasonable steps to investigate the situation and, where appropriate, notify those individuals whose information may have been compromised and take other steps, in accordance with any applicable laws and regulations.

7. Children’s Privacy

Render does not knowingly collect or solicit any information from anyone under the age of 13 on this Service and the Services is not targeted towards anyone under the age of 13. If you believe that we might have received information from a child under 13, please contact us at privacy@render.com.

The Service may contain links to and from third-party websites of our business partners, advertisers, and social media sites and our users may post links to third-party websites. If you follow a link to any of these websites, please note that these websites have their own privacy policies and that we do not accept any responsibility or liability for their policies. We strongly recommend that you read their privacy policies and terms and conditions of use to understand how they collect, use, and share information. We are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content on the websites of third-party sites.

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or the Service, please contact us at privacy@render.com.

10. Changes to Our Privacy Policy

We may modify or update this Privacy Policy from time to time to reflect the changes in our business and practices, so you should review this page periodically. When we change the policy in a material manner, we will notify you by sending a notice to the primary email address specified in your Render account, by placing a prominent notice on our website or another appropriate method. We will also update the ‘last modified’ date at the top of this page. If you object to any changes, you may close your account.