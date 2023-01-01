Predictable pricing that scales with you.
Individual
Team
Organization
Enterprise
For hobbyists, students, and indie hackers.
$0 USD per user/month+ compute costs
For small teams and early-stage startups.
$19 USD per user/month+ compute costs
For larger teams with complex needs.
$29 USD per user/month+ compute costs
For ultimate power and customization.
Custom Pricing
|Service Types
Web Services
Static Sites
Cron Jobs
One-Off Jobs
Background Workers
Free Instances
Free Bandwidth
100 GB
500 GB
1 TB
Custom
Free Build Minutes
500/month
500 per user/month
500 per user/month
Custom
|Data Stores
Managed PostgreSQL
Automated Backups
Read Replicas
Point-in-Time Recovery
Managed Redis
Persistence
Persistent Disks
IP Allow Lists
|Collaboration
Auto Deploys from Git
Pull Request Previews
Deploy Hooks
Preview Environments
Team Members
Up to 10
Unlimited
Custom
|Convenience
Native Runtimes
Docker Builds
Health Checks
Instant Rollbacks
5 builds retained
15 builds retained
30 builds retained
30 builds retained
Environment Groups
Monorepo Support
Automatic Brotli Compression
Custom Domainswith free TLS
Wildcard Domains
|Scaling
Zero-Downtime Deploys
Infrastructure-as-Code
Manual scaling
Scaling API
Log Streams
Autoscaling
Contractual Uptime SLA
|Networking
Premium Global CDN
HTTP/2 and HTTP/3
Websockets
Static Outbound IPs
Private Networking
Service Discovery
|Security
HTTPS only
SSH access
DDoS Protection
Secret Files
2FA
|Compliance
GDPR DPA
SOC 2
HIPAA BAA
$495/month
Custom
|Support
Community Forum
Email Support
Chat Support
Migration Support
Customer Success Engineer
First Response Support SLA
Urgent Support SLA
Architecture Review
Dedicated Support Engineer
Private Slack Channel
Quarterly Account Review
Compute Pricing
- Lightning-fast CDN
- Instant cache invalidation
- Automatic continuous deploys from Git
- Custom domains with fully managed TLS
- Web Services
- Private Services
- Background Workers
|Instance Type
|Pricing
|RAM
|CPU
|Free
|$0/month with limits
|512 MB
|0.1
|Starter
|$7/month
|512 MB
|0.5
|Standard
|$25/month
|2 GB
|1
|Pro
|$85/month
|4 GB
|2
|Pro Plus
|$175/month
|8 GB
|4
|Pro Max
|$225/month
|16 GB
|4
|Pro Ultra
|$450/month
|32 GB
|8
|Custom
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64
|Instance Type
|Pricing
|RAM
|CPU
|SSD
|Connection Limit
|PITR
|Free
|$0 for first 90 days
|256 MB
|0.1
|1 GB
|97 connections
|Starter
|$7/month
|256 MB
|0.1
|1 GB
|97 connections
|Standard
|$20/month
|1 GB
|1
|16 GB
|97 connections
|Pro
|$95/month
|4 GB
|2
|96 GB
|97 connections
|Pro Plus
|$185/month
|8 GB
|4
|256 GB
|197 connections
|Custom
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64
|Up to 5 TB
|397 connections
|Instance Type
|Pricing
|RAM
|Connection Limit
|Persistence
|Free
|$0/month
|25 MB
|50 connections
|Starter
|$10/month
|256 MB
|250 connections
|Standard
|$32/month
|1 GB
|1,000 connections
|Pro
|$135/month
|5 GB
|5,000 connections
|Pro Plus
|$250/month
|10 GB
|10,000 connections
|Custom
|Up to 512 GB
|Instance Type
|Pricing
|RAM
|CPU
|Starter
|0.016¢/minute
|512 MB
|0.5
|Standard
|0.058¢/minute
|2 GB
|1
|Pro
|0.197¢/minute
|4 GB
|2
|Pro Plus
|0.405¢/minute
|8 GB
|4
|Custom
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 64
FAQ
How does billing work?
We charge for your monthly plan and your total compute usage at the end of the month. Monthly plan costs depend on your plan type and the number of users on your plan. Compute usage is billed and prorated by the second. If you create a service and delete it after a day, you pay for just a day.
I'm the only user on my team. Will I pay a monthly fee?
If you created your team before January 1, 2023 and are the only user in it, we won't apply the monthly fee for six months (through June 2023), as long as you don't add a second user. Your team will have access to all the features in the Team plan, including autoscaling and preview environments.
My team did not have any activity or services this month. Will I pay the team member fee?
If a team has no services (live or suspended) and no activity during a month, the per-member fee for that month will be waived.
I have a large team using Render. Do you have special pricing for us?
If your team is larger than 10 users, the first 5 users after the first 10 will be free through June 2023. This means you will only be charged for 10 members if you have between 11 and 15 users, for 11 members if you have 16 users, and so on.
I run a large agency with developers on multiple teams. What does this mean for us?
We're working on an agency partner program and would love your feedback. Get in touch at agencies@render.com.
How do you count team members?
We will use your team's user count at the end of a billing period. For example, if your team had 7 users at the start of the month, and 5 users at the end of the month, your bill for that month will include a charge for 5 users. Similarly, if your team had 2 users at the start and 3 users at the end, your bill for that month will include a charge for 3 users.
What are build minutes, and how can I track my usage?
Builds on Render consume CPU and memory. Build minutes track the length of all builds run as part of your team. You can track your build minute usage from your dashboard's Billing page. We continue to focus on making your builds faster with features like build filters androot directories and plan to introduce higher-performance builder instances.
I use autoscaling or preview environments in my individual account. Can I still use them?
You can continue to use these features on existing services until December 1, 2023, after which you will need to upgrade to a Team plan.
What about services already on Starter Plus or Standard Plus instances?
Existing services on these instance types can use them until December 31, 2023. New services cannot use these instance types.
How do free instance types work?
With Render’s Free instances, you can spin up web services, Redis instances, and PostgreSQL databases at no charge. Free instance types have usage limits and are designed to help you to explore new tech, build personal projects, and preview Render's developer experience.
Which payment methods do you accept?We accept all major credit and debit cards. Your payment info is stored and processed securely by Stripe and never touches our servers.
I have an infrequently asked question.Great! We're always around to help. You can email us any time at support@render.com, or talk to us in our user community.
Why was I charged $1 after adding a credit card?A $1 USD transaction will be performed as a credit security check to ensure the card details are correct and authorized. The charge will be refunded after the transaction is complete.
*Redis is a registered trademark of Redis Ltd. Any rights therein are reserved to Redis Ltd. Any use by Render Inc is for referential purposes only and does not indicate any sponsorship, endorsement or affiliation between Redis and Render Inc.