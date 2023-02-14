Render Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

At Render, we let developers define what’s possible. By freeing software teams from the complexities of hosting, we empower them to bring new and innovative ideas to life.

Security and reliability are at the core of our mission. Developers need to have confidence that their data are stored securely and safely so they can focus on building. This is why we’re thrilled to announce that Render is now SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.

For context, SOC 2 is the gold standard for security compliance for companies operating in the United States. As part of the process, companies agree to guidelines and policies designed to help businesses secure customer data in the cloud and undergo a thorough, third-party audit of security operations to validate adherence to these practices.

While we are committed to upholding the safety and security of Render’s platform, we’re also aware that security is a collective responsibility. For developers on our platform, Render, like other cloud providers, has a shared responsibility model for security and compliance. This means that we take responsibility for the systems and processes we control and expect developers using Render to do the same. With software, database configurations, access rules, and identity management, our developers are also responsible for safeguarding their users’ data. As developers’ projects scale on our platform, teams will need to undergo their own process for becoming compliant with SOC 2 and other security standards.

Achieving this milestone demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers as they scale. We’re pleased to share that we’re also working toward ISO/IEC 27001 certification, which is a similar security compliance standard for companies with operations in Europe. Stay tuned for updates on our progress.

For customers on the Organization and Enterprise plans, you can request a copy of our SOC 2 report from our Trust Center.