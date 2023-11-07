Our Response to the Leaky Vessels Container Breakout Vulnerabilities

On January 31, 2024, a set of four container breakout vulnerabilities was disclosed to the public. We have patched all of our affected systems following the recommendations included in the disclosure.

These patches are transparent to applications running on the platform. Render users should see no changes to their experience and do not need to take any corrective actions.

After a thorough audit of potential exploit vectors, we found no evidence that this impacted Render's internal systems or users' apps and data. We will continue to monitor our systems for irregularities or unexpected activity.