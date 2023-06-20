Render's $50 Million Series B

As reported by Insider and TechCrunch today, Render has reached a significant milestone in our journey to build the modern cloud — we’ve raised a $50M Series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with enthusiastic participation from existing investors Addition, General Catalyst, and the South Park Commons Fund.

We’ve grown quite a bit since launching at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019. Websites and workloads running on Render now serve over 1 billion visits every month. Well over half a million developers and teams are on the platform; they range from promising early-stage startups like Socket to venture-backed unicorns like Watershed.

Building on Render has been a superpower for Watershed. It lets us focus on what matters most — delighting our customers, rather than managing our infrastructure. Our engineers can ship features to customers in hours or days instead of weeks or months. Every startup should start on Render. – Avi Itskovich, Co-founder at Watershed

It isn’t just new startups; every day, businesses migrate entire application stacks on AWS, Heroku, and other platforms to Render because they don’t want to think about cloud infrastructure anymore.

And yet, our work remains far from done. Render offers the promise of a powerful, flexible, and intuitive cloud experience for software developers and teams of all skill levels and sizes. Fulfilling this promise means expanding platform functionality rapidly, which is exactly how we’ll use the new investment. We’re growing the team — see open roles at render.com/careers.

Over the coming months, we will continue to launch products to help you ship faster, troubleshoot better, and run more kinds of cloud workloads, so you can continue to focus on your products and leave even more of your infrastructure needs to us. We’re incredibly excited about the next phase, and hope you are, too.