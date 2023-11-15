Enhanced Metrics for App and Network Performance

When an app is misbehaving, it's always wise to check its logs and performance metrics. The better your visibility into each of these, the faster you can diagnose and fix the underlying issue. That's why we've been hard at work refining this visibility on Render.

A few months ago, we leveled up log discovery with a powerful new explorer . Today, we're complementing that release with a renovation of our service metrics.

Metrics page for a service now displays a more detailed view of your app's compute and network usage: In the Render Dashboard , thepage for a service now displays a more detailed view of your app's compute and network usage:

The page includes visualizations for:

Memory, CPU, and persistent disk usage, which you can view per-instance or in aggregate for multi-instance apps

which you can view per-instance or in aggregate for multi-instance apps HTTP request volume and response times for web services, which you can segment by response code or hostname The response times graph requires a team account.

which you can segment by response code or hostname Outbound bandwidth usage for web services and static sites

All of these graphs support custom time ranges (up to 7 days for individuals, up to 14 or 30 days for teams depending on plan). When you identify an area of interest, drag over it to zoom in for a closer look:

We're excited to finally share this release broadly—we gave a few customers an early sneak peek and gathered some pretty encouraging feedback, like: