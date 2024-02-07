Building Custom Integrations with the Render API

Last week, we shipped over 50 new capabilities in the Render API—including endpoints for datastores service logs , and Blueprints . The API now supports nearly every action available in the Render Dashboard, which means you can use it to build some seriously powerful automations.

We've also published the OpenAPI specification for the API, which you can import into tools like Postman or Insomnia to create collections and test suites.

There's a lot to try out! Let's get set up with the Render API, then look at some example integrations you can start using with your own services.

After you build your own scripts with the Render API, you're welcome to submit a pull request to our example repo

Create your API key

To start using the Render API, you'll first need an API key to include as a bearer token with each request.

Creating an API key in the Render Dashboard You can create API keys from your Account Settings page in the Render Dashboard:

Don't share your API key outside your team or commit it to version control! Your API key authorizes all of the same actions that you can perform while logged in to the Render Dashboard. Revoke any API key that might be compromised.

This example Python script demonstrates providing the API key in the Authorization header of a request. The other examples in the repo import this logic to make their specific calls.

With an API key ready to go, let's look at a few common workflows we can now tackle programmatically.

Use cases for the Render API

We want to outline several ways to use the Render API to automate common tasks. These examples were provided through customer feedback and our own internal use cases.

1. Autoscale with custom logic

Render can autoscale your services based on their CPU and/or memory usage, but different scaling criteria might work better for your use case. With the Scale instance count endpoint, you can add and remove instances based on any logic you choose.

Let's say we have a background worker service that pulls jobs from a Redis queue. As the queue's size changes over time, we want to spin worker instances up or down to match the current load.

To tackle this, we can create a cron job that does the following every minute:

Connect to the Redis instance and fetch the current queue size Calculate the optimal number of workers based on current load (for example: one instance for every 1,000 queued jobs, up to a max of 10 instances) Update our worker instance count with the Scale instance count endpoint

2. Run a Cron job based on your own criteria

cron job is a single task that runs and exits and is not meant to be a long-running process like a web service. You can use the Render API to start a cron job based on any external factor you like, not just time. Some ideas might include watching when your logs reach a certain number of errors or your database size grows to a point requiring cleanup or archiving.

Render only allows one copy of a cron job to run to avoid problems with parallel execution. We recommend that your cron tasks watch for a SIGTERM signal to gracefully shut down within 30 seconds.

3. Create your own offline database snapshots

Render capturs daily snapshots for your managed databases, and you can use the API to create your own snapshots whenever you like. This can be useful for creating backups before making changes to your database schema or for creating a snapshot before running a large migration.

To use the API for this example, you would suspend your database instance and then use a tool such as pg_dump to create a snapshot. Once the snapshot is complete, you can use the API to resume your database instance. (You can also use the API to create a snapshot of your database, but this will create a snapshot of the current state of your database, and it may not be consistent.)

Our code example calls the API to suspend the database, run pg_dump (or any other database maintenance you would like to perform), and then resume the database afterward.

You can read about authenticating to pg_dump in the PostgreSQL documentation.

4. Build your own dashboard

Render's API can also give you deep metrics on your services' timing data, such as when you started a deployment and when it was finished, and more. Knowing this data could help your team streamline the launch process, compilations, and other means to publish to production even faster.

Visualizing this data in Grafana or other dashboard tool is a common use for our APIs.

To get the deployment times for your hosted services, you can follow these steps:

call the API to get a list of all services

for each service, get the most recent deployment data from another API endpoint

calculate the deployment time

export the data in a format to use on a graph/chart or import to Grafana

We've made a sample of how to do that; see some example code for more explanation.

What did we miss?