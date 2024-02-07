New Region in Early Access: Virginia (US East)

Today in early access, Virginia (US East) joins Render's growing list of regions! We've heard Virginia's a pretty popular place for cloud infrastructure (mild understatement), so we want to help minimize latency between your Render services and the users, systems, and vendors you have in the area.

Deploying to the Virginia region is as straightforward as selecting it from the dropdown when you're creating a new service in the Render Dashboard

Selecting the Virginia region in the Render Dashboard

render.yaml file like so: If you use Infrastructure-as-Code with Render Blueprints , you can specify the Virginia region for a service in yourfile like so:

Note that you can't move an existing service to a new region at this time. But you can create a new service in Virginia and migrate over your data and configuration.

Why early access?

static outbound IPs , The Virginia region is feature-complete with our other regions (Oregon, Ohio, Frankfurt, and Singapore). It provides service previews private networking —the works. This early access period gives us an opportunity to address any one-off issues that might arise with spinning up a new region (a whole lot goes into it behind the scenes).

We'll be sure to announce down the road when early access wraps up. In the meantime, we appreciate you putting Virginia through its paces!