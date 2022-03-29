Expanding Global Reach: APAC & U.S. East

Today, we’re announcing the General Availability of Render’s expansion into two new regions to best serve our current and future customers. We now offer local hosting for U.S. East in Ohio and for Asia-Pacific in Singapore. This expansion is the latest step in our continuing effort to allow you to run workloads nearer to your end users, to give them the best possible experience interacting with products hosted on Render.

To take advantage of new regions on Render, create a service in your Render account and select your region of choice.

Creating a service hosted locally in a new region

Why we’re expanding into Singapore and Ohio

Prior to this release, the impact of geography on network latency meant that, when you used Render to serve end users located in the Asia-Pacific region, you could not offer them our blazing fast response times. The APAC region in particular has been traditionally underserved by cloud PaaS providers, leaving developers in Asia with limited choice between the Big 3 cloud providers or PaaS alternatives with no local presence. We’re on a mission to correct that. Our presence in Singapore will reduce network latency in the region by almost 90%.

For our U.S. users, Render’s expansion into U.S. East will reduce network latency for end users in that region by up to 25%. Many Render users also run some additional infrastructure, either as part of an incremental migration to Render from Heroku or due to more specialized needs. Giving them the option to run their Render workloads closer to their existing infrastructure significantly improves performance and allows a staged migration to Render.

What Render customers have to say

The users trying out our new regions in Early Access have come from a wide variety of different industries. Many software companies have already spun up services in Ohio and Singapore, building solutions for many different use cases, from employee engagement, to supply chain management, to real estate and fintech. Beyond software, companies specializing in airplane textiles, ecological plumbing, and even art have taken advantage of the Render experience in one of our new regions.

Our main operations happen in Boston, so Render’s new Ohio region offers better response times compared to the West Coast, and helps us improve the end user experience for our customers globally. Everything worked perfectly, just like all the other services I’ve previously set up in the Oregon region. – Sergiu Truta, CTO of Escribli

Next steps

We’re looking into U.S. Virginia, Tokyo, Sydney, and Mumbai for our next region expansions. In the meantime, you can take Singapore and U.S. East on Render for a spin by creating a service in your dashboard.

Eager for Render to expand into the region that matters most to you? Visit our Feature Requests site to upvote your region of choice and help us prioritize.

