Render Platform Compliance and Certifications

The Render platform is fully compliant with the following security frameworks:

Regulation / Framework Description SOC 2 Type 2 Validates an organization’s security controls and their operational effectiveness via annual third-party audit. ISO 27001 Defines a global standard of requirements for information security management systems (ISMS).

Render also maintains its own security policy and complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

View compliance documentation

Some documents require an Organization or Enterprise workspace. See details.

Certificates, attestations, and other security policy documents are available from the Document Center in the Render Dashboard:

Open the Document Center by visiting dashboard.render.com/documents or by clicking Compliance and documents in the bottom-left corner of the dashboard:

Provided documents

All workspaces can access the following documents:

SOC 3 report

GDPR DPA

Organization and Enterprise workspaces can access the following documents, which also require signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA):