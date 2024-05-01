Login Settings
Connect your login provider and enforce requirements for your workspace.
You can log in to Render with any of the following account providers:
- GitHub
- GitLab
- Bitbucket
You can also log in via email and password.
Managing login methods
Go to the Account Security section of your Account Settings page:
Here, you can:
- Update your password
- Add or remove connected login methods
- Add or remove connected Git deployment credentials
- Render uses these credentials to access your repositories for deploys.
- Toggle two-factor authentication (2FA)
Rules for account connections:
- If you connect GitHub for both login and deployment, you must use the same GitHub account for both.
- The same is true for GitLab and Bitbucket.
- You can use a Git provider for deployment without using it for login (or vice versa).
- Multiple Render accounts can’t use the same provider account to log in.
- Multiple Render accounts can use the same provider account for deployment.
- You can’t disconnect your Google account if you belong to a workspace that enforces Google-account-based login. First, leave any such workspaces.
Enforcing secure login
Only workspace admins can configure login enforcement features.
Your workspace can require its members to use any combination of the following login practices:
Two-factor authentication
Enforce two-factor authentication (2FA) from your Workspace Settings page:
If you enforce 2FA, your team members can’t access the workspace’s resources or settings until they enable 2FA for their Render account.
Team members with SSH or API keys can’t use these keys to access workspace resources until they enable 2FA.
Google account login
Enforce Google-account-based login from your Workspace Settings page:
If you enable this feature, your team members can’t access the workspace’s resources or settings if they log in using any method besides their Google account (such as with a username and password). Additionally, your team members can’t change their Render account’s associated email address.
As of 2024-05-01, new API keys must be created while signed in via Google account to access resources of a workspace that enables this feature.
API keys created before this date always have full access to workspace resources, regardless of the team member’s login method at the time of creation.