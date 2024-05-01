Login Settings

You can log in to Render with any of the following account providers:

Google

GitHub

GitLab

Bitbucket

You can also log in via email and password.

Managing login methods

Go to the Account Security section of your Account Settings page:

Here, you can:

Update your password

Add or remove connected login methods

Add or remove connected Git deployment credentials Render uses these credentials to access your repositories for deploys.

Toggle two-factor authentication (2FA)

Rules for account connections: If you connect GitHub for both login and deployment, you must use the same GitHub account for both. The same is true for GitLab and Bitbucket.

You can use a Git provider for deployment without using it for login (or vice versa).

Multiple Render accounts can’t use the same provider account to log in.

Multiple Render accounts can use the same provider account for deployment.

You can’t disconnect your Google account if you belong to a workspace that enforces Google-account-based login. First, leave any such workspaces.

Enforcing secure login

Only workspace admins can configure login enforcement features.

Your workspace can require its members to use any combination of the following login practices:

Two-factor authentication

Enforce two-factor authentication (2FA) from your Workspace Settings page:

If you enforce 2FA, your team members can’t access the workspace’s resources or settings until they enable 2FA for their Render account.

Team members with SSH or API keys can’t use these keys to access workspace resources until they enable 2FA.

Google account login

Enforce Google-account-based login from your Workspace Settings page:

If you enable this feature, your team members can’t access the workspace’s resources or settings if they log in using any method besides their Google account (such as with a username and password). Additionally, your team members can’t change their Render account’s associated email address.