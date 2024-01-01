You can use Render’s official Terraform provider to incorporate your Render resources into your existing Terraform configuration. This enables you to manage Render services alongside the rest of your infrastructure.

+ See an example resource declaration resource "render_web_service" "web" { name = "terraform-web-service" plan = "starter" region = "oregon" start_command = "npm start" runtime_source = { native_runtime = { auto_deploy = true branch = "main" build_command = "npm install" repo_url = "https://github.com/render-examples/express-hello-world" runtime = "node" } } }

Documentation for the provider is available in the Terraform Registry:

Open provider documentation

Terraform or Blueprints?

We recommend using Blueprints (Render’s IaC model) where possible.

If you don’t need to include any non-Render infrastructure in your configuration, it’s quicker to get started with Blueprints, and they’re tightly integrated with the Render platform.

If you do need to manage your Render services alongside other infrastructure, use the Render Terraform provider.