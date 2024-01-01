Render vs Heroku

Heroku pricing is prohibitively high. Heroku customers running production and staging workloads typically see cost reductions of over 50% after switching to Render, often saving thousands of dollars every month.

Here is an example of how Render helps you reduce your cloud bill, especially as your applications scale.

Instance RAM Heroku Render Monthly Savings (%) 512 MB $25 $7 72% 1 GB $50 $15 70% 2.5 GB $250 $50 80%

All prices are per instance per month, and Heroku’s free and hobby instances aren’t included. Hobby tier instances do not support horizontal scaling or zero downtime deploys, both standard Render features.