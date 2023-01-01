With Render, you can host your apps and databases where your users are, improving load times when it counts.

Supported Regions

While Render static sites are backed by a global CDN, all other services can be created in one of the following Render regions:

Oregon, USA

Frankfurt, Germany

Ohio, USA

Singapore

We’ll continue to add more regions over time. If there’s one you’d like to see, you can vote for it at feedback.render.com.

Selecting a Region for a New Service

Selecting a Region for a New Database

Changing Regions

We don’t support changing a service or database’s region at this time. You can always create a new service or database in your desired region.

Private Networking

Each region provides a separate private network for your services. This means that services in different regions can’t communicate directly over a private network.

To communicate between services across regions, you need to expose services to the public internet and properly secure their communication.