Regions
With Render, you can host your apps and databases where your users are, improving load times when it counts.
Supported Regions
While Render static sites are backed by a global CDN, all other services can be created in one of the following Render regions:
- Oregon, USA
- Frankfurt, Germany
- Ohio, USA
- Singapore
We’ll continue to add more regions over time. If there’s one you’d like to see, you can vote for it at feedback.render.com.
Selecting a Region for a New Service
Selecting a Region for a New Database
Changing Regions
We don’t support changing a service or database’s region at this time. You can always create a new service or database in your desired region.
Private Networking
Each region provides a separate private network for your services. This means that services in different regions can’t communicate directly over a private network.
To communicate between services across regions, you need to expose services to the public internet and properly secure their communication.