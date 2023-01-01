Native Runtimes

Render services provide native runtimes that enable you to build and deploy your application using common language environments.

Render’s native runtimes include:

  • Automated builds and deploys for supported languages in both public and private Git repositories
  • Infrastructure as Code support with render.yaml
  • Regular updates to native runtimes to improve functionality, security, and performance

All native runtimes come with standard Render features like:

Supported languages

Render provides native runtimes for Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, Rust, and Elixir.

For details, see Supported Languages.

Tools and utilities

The tools and utilities listed below are available for native builds and deploys.

If your build requires a tool that isn’t listed below, you can deploy with Docker instead of building natively.

Builds

  • curl
  • ffmpeg
  • g++
  • gcc
  • git
  • gnupg2
  • jq
  • libvips-dev
  • libvips-tools
  • make
  • nano
  • node
  • npm
  • pandoc
  • pigz
  • pnpm
  • postgresql-client
  • princexml
  • python3-dev
  • python3-pip
  • python3-setuptools
  • rsync
  • sqlite3
  • swig
  • typescript
  • unzip
  • vim
  • webpack
  • wget
  • yarn
  • zip

Deploys

  • curl
  • ffmpeg
  • g++
  • gcc
  • ghostscript
  • git
  • gnupg2
  • imagemagick
  • jq
  • libvips-dev
  • libvips-tools
  • make
  • nano
  • node
  • npm
  • pandoc
  • pigz
  • pnpm
  • postgresql-client
  • postgresql-client-12
  • postgresql-client-13
  • postgresql-client-14
  • princexml
  • python3-dev
  • python3-pip
  • python3-setuptools
  • rsync
  • sqlite3
  • swig
  • typescript
  • unzip
  • vim
  • webpack
  • wget
  • yarn
  • zip
