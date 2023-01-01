Native Runtimes
Render services provide native runtimes that enable you to build and deploy your application using common language environments.
Render’s native runtimes include:
- Automated builds and deploys for supported languages in both public and private Git repositories
- Infrastructure as Code support with
render.yaml
- Regular updates to native runtimes to improve functionality, security, and performance
All native runtimes come with standard Render features like:
- Private networking, load balancing, and service discovery
- Persistent block storage
- Automatic Brotli and gzip compression for faster responses
- Easy HTTP health checks and zero downtime deploys
- Automatic pull request previews
- Native HTTP/2 support
- DDoS protection
- Automatic HTTP → HTTPS redirects
- Unlimited custom domains
Supported languages
Render provides native runtimes for Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, Rust, and Elixir.
For details, see Supported Languages.
Tools and utilities
The tools and utilities listed below are available for native builds and deploys.
If your build requires a tool that isn’t listed below, you can deploy with Docker instead of building natively.
Builds
- curl
- ffmpeg
- g++
- gcc
- git
- gnupg2
- jq
- libvips-dev
- libvips-tools
- make
- nano
- node
- npm
- pandoc
- pigz
- pnpm
- postgresql-client
- princexml
- python3-dev
- python3-pip
- python3-setuptools
- rsync
- sqlite3
- swig
- typescript
- unzip
- vim
- webpack
- wget
- yarn
- zip
Deploys
- curl
- ffmpeg
- g++
- gcc
- ghostscript
- git
- gnupg2
- imagemagick
- jq
- libvips-dev
- libvips-tools
- make
- nano
- node
- npm
- pandoc
- pigz
- pnpm
- postgresql-client
- postgresql-client-12
- postgresql-client-13
- postgresql-client-14
- princexml
- python3-dev
- python3-pip
- python3-setuptools
- rsync
- sqlite3
- swig
- typescript
- unzip
- vim
- webpack
- wget
- yarn
- zip