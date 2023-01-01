Supported Languages
Render natively supports building and running a variety of popular programming languages—and you can use virtually any programming language if you deploy your code as a Docker image.
Native language support
Render’s native runtimes can build and run projects in any of the languages listed below. Just link your GitHub or GitLab repo, choose your service’s runtime, and specify a branch to deploy.
You should specify a language version number for your service. It’s unlikely that Render’s default version for a given language exactly matches the version that you want to use.
Learn how to specify a version for each language in the table below.
|Language
|Default Version
|How to Specify a Version
|Node.js
14.17.0
|
Set the
For additional options, see Specifying a Node Version.
|Python
3.7.10
|
Set the
For details, see Specifying a Python Version.
|Ruby
2.6.8
|
Set the
For details, see Specifying a Ruby Version.
|Go
1.20
|
Render’s native Go environment always uses the latest stable Go
|Rust
stable
|
Set the
For details, see Specifying a Rust Toolchain.
|Elixir
1.9.4
|
Set the
If you don’t set
For details, see Specifying Elixir and Erlang Versions.
To use a language besides those listed above, deploy your code as a Docker image.
Docker support
When you deploy a Docker image on Render, it can use virtually any programming language and framework. This is true regardless of whether you:
- Build your image on Render, or
- Pull a prebuilt image from your container registry.
Learn more about Docker versus native runtimes.