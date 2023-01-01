Specifying a Node Version
By default, Render uses Node version
14.17.0. You can customize this for your app in one of the four ways listed below, in order of precedence. The version can be specified using a semantic version number like
14.17.5 or using an alias like
lts.
Render uses the
node-version-alias module to resolve version aliases and semver ranges.
-
Add an environment variable called
NODE_VERSIONto your app and set the value to a valid version, for example
14.17.5.
-
Add a file called
.node-versionat the root of your repo containing a single line specifying the version.
Your
.node-versionshould look like this:
14.17.5
This is only used if you haven’t set the
NODE_VERSIONenvironment variable.
-
Add a file called
.nvmrcat the root of your repo. Similar to
.node-version, this file should contain a single line specifying the version.
This is only used if you haven’t set the
NODE_VERSIONenvironment variable and don’t have a valid version in a
.node-versionfile at the root of your repo.
-
Alternatively, you can specify a Node version in the engines directive in your
package.json.
This is the relevant snippet from a sample
package.json:
"engines": { "node": ">=14 <15" }
If a
package.jsonis not found in the root of your repo, the first
package.jsonfound in a subdirectory will be used.
The version in the
package.json
engines.nodeproperty is only used if you haven’t set a
NODE_VERSIONenvironment variable or added a
.node-versionor
.nvmrcfile containing a valid version to the root of your repo.