Specifying a Node Version

By default, Render uses Node version 14.17.0 . You can customize this for your app in one of the four ways listed below, in order of precedence. The version can be specified using a semantic version number like 14.17.5 or using an alias like lts .

Render uses the node-version-alias module to resolve version aliases and semver ranges.

Add an environment variable called NODE_VERSION to your app and set the value to a valid version, for example 14.17.5 .

Add a file called .node-version at the root of your repo containing a single line specifying the version. Your .node-version should look like this: 14.17.5 This is only used if you haven’t set the NODE_VERSION environment variable.

Add a file called .nvmrc at the root of your repo. Similar to .node-version , this file should contain a single line specifying the version. This is only used if you haven’t set the NODE_VERSION environment variable and don’t have a valid version in a .node-version file at the root of your repo.