Connecting with SSH

You can connect to your services on Render using SSH, in addition to using the shell in the dashboard.

How to connect to a service

If this is your first time using SSH with a Render service, add an SSH key to your Render account. Find the service you want to connect to in the dashboard. Click the Connect button, and then click the SSH tab. Copy the SSH command to your clipboard. In a terminal, paste the command you copied earlier. ssh YOUR_SERVICE@ssh.YOUR_REGION.render.com If your service has multiple instances, you will connect to one instance at random. You may see a warning like this: The authenticity of host 'render.com (IP_ADDRESS)' can't be established. ED25519 key fingerprint is (SSH_KEY_FINGERPRINT) Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? Verify that the fingerprint in the message you see matches Render’s public key fingerprint. If it does, then type yes .

If you receive a “permission denied” message, see Troubleshooting SSH.

Render’s SSH Key Fingerprints

Public key fingerprints can be used to validate a connection to a remote server.

Render’s public SSH key fingerprints are as follows:

Oregon : SHA256:KkZPgnApmttFYSkdJsCi7B01sgZPMI6kY53MDbbanGM

: Frankfurt : SHA256:dBRrCEA0tBkvaYLzzDw/mzaANw6nUJO961Zx806spZs

: Ohio : SHA256:kRDsLlrHqOyqso58sEKyO6ZFMPj7p24zfNxYJ42yXGI

: Singapore: SHA256:CUlRyv4TZ0vmHwmhsJkII/pz2cO4IgvR+ykqnRsOQFs

You can also directly add Render’s public keys to your $SSH_DIR/known_hosts file. Render’s full set of entries is as follows:

ssh.oregon.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIFON8eay2FgHDBIVOLxWn/AWnsDJhCVvlY1igWEFoLD2 ssh.frankfurt.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAILg6kMvQOQjMREehk1wvBKsfe1I3+acRuS8cVSdLjinK ssh.ohio.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAINMjC1BfZQ3CYotN1/EqI48hvBpZ80zfgRdK8NpP58v1 ssh.singapore.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIGVcVcsy7RXA60ZyHs/OMS5aQj4YQy7Qn2nJCXHz4zLA

Service Instance Memory Usage

When connecting to a service instance via SSH, memory consumed is part of the service plan’s memory limits. Using SSH requires 2 MB of memory plus ~3 MB for each active session, not including the memory of the programs run by each session.

For example, if SSHing into one service instance from two different computers to run bash, memory usage would be:

8 MB for SSH 1.8 MB for SSH access 2x3 MB for the two SSH sessions

7 MB for bash 2x3.5 MB for the two bash processes



Total memory usage would be 15 MB.

Connection Lifetime

SSH connections are kept open for as long as possible. When infrastructure upgrades are required we give existing connections 1 hour before automatically closing them. SSH connections are also closed when your service is redeployed either manually or with auto-deploy.

If you are running a long-running command consider using Jobs or running the command with nohup to minimize the likelihood of interruptions.

Use with a Docker container

Our Native runtimes provide a working out-of-the-box experience with SSH connections.

For Docker services, openSSH ( openssh-server ) needs to be installed in the container, and if the Dockerfile specifies a non-root user, that user must have shell access.

If your Dockerfile references a parent image, you will need to perform these steps in a Dockerfile that you control, making use of the USER instruction to change back to a root user and usermod (or equivalent) to modify the non-root user.

Troubleshooting

Follow steps in SSH Troubleshooting if you are unable to connect.

Limitations