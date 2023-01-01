Connecting with SSH
You can connect to your services on Render using SSH, in addition to using the shell in the dashboard.
How to connect to a service
-
If this is your first time using SSH with a Render service, add an SSH key to your Render account.
-
Find the service you want to connect to in the dashboard.
-
Click the Connect button, and then click the SSH tab.
-
Copy the SSH command to your clipboard.
-
In a terminal, paste the command you copied earlier.If your service has multiple instances, you will connect to one instance at random.
ssh YOUR_SERVICE@ssh.YOUR_REGION.render.com
-
You may see a warning like this:
The authenticity of host 'render.com (IP_ADDRESS)' can't be established. ED25519 key fingerprint is (SSH_KEY_FINGERPRINT) Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)?
Verify that the fingerprint in the message you see matches Render’s public key fingerprint. If it does, then type
yes.
If you receive a “permission denied” message, see Troubleshooting SSH.
Render’s SSH Key Fingerprints
Public key fingerprints can be used to validate a connection to a remote server.
Render’s public SSH key fingerprints are as follows:
- Oregon:
SHA256:KkZPgnApmttFYSkdJsCi7B01sgZPMI6kY53MDbbanGM
- Frankfurt:
SHA256:dBRrCEA0tBkvaYLzzDw/mzaANw6nUJO961Zx806spZs
- Ohio:
SHA256:kRDsLlrHqOyqso58sEKyO6ZFMPj7p24zfNxYJ42yXGI
- Singapore:
SHA256:CUlRyv4TZ0vmHwmhsJkII/pz2cO4IgvR+ykqnRsOQFs
You can also directly add Render’s public keys to your
$SSH_DIR/known_hosts file. Render’s full set of entries is as follows:
ssh.oregon.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIFON8eay2FgHDBIVOLxWn/AWnsDJhCVvlY1igWEFoLD2
ssh.frankfurt.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAILg6kMvQOQjMREehk1wvBKsfe1I3+acRuS8cVSdLjinK
ssh.ohio.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAINMjC1BfZQ3CYotN1/EqI48hvBpZ80zfgRdK8NpP58v1
ssh.singapore.render.com ssh-ed25519 AAAAC3NzaC1lZDI1NTE5AAAAIGVcVcsy7RXA60ZyHs/OMS5aQj4YQy7Qn2nJCXHz4zLA
Service Instance Memory Usage
When connecting to a service instance via SSH, memory consumed is part of the service plan’s memory limits. Using SSH requires 2 MB of memory plus ~3 MB for each active session, not including the memory of the programs run by each session.
For example, if SSHing into one service instance from two different computers to run bash, memory usage would be:
- 8 MB for SSH
- 1.8 MB for SSH access
- 2x3 MB for the two SSH sessions
- 7 MB for bash
- 2x3.5 MB for the two bash processes
Total memory usage would be 15 MB.
Connection Lifetime
SSH connections are kept open for as long as possible. When infrastructure upgrades are required we give existing connections 1 hour before automatically closing them. SSH connections are also closed when your service is redeployed either manually or with auto-deploy.
If you are running a long-running command consider using Jobs or running the command with nohup to minimize the likelihood of interruptions.
Use with a Docker container
Our Native runtimes provide a working out-of-the-box experience with SSH connections.
For Docker services, openSSH (
openssh-server) needs to be installed in the container, and if the Dockerfile specifies a non-root user, that user must have shell access.
If your Dockerfile references a parent image, you will need to perform these steps in a Dockerfile that you control, making use of the
USER instruction to change back to a root user and
usermod (or equivalent) to modify the non-root user.
Troubleshooting
Follow steps in SSH Troubleshooting if you are unable to connect.
Limitations
- Services that haven’t been deployed since
January 11, 2022need to be redeployed to enable SSH.
- SSH is not supported for free plan services, cron jobs, or static sites.
- You can only SSH into a service that’s owned by you or a team you belong to. SSH is not supported for a service that’s shared with you.
- Some Docker service configurations are not supported.
- Dockerfiles that use the root account cannot lock the account. Use
usermod --unlock rootor
passwd -u rootto unlock the account.
- Dockerfiles that specify a non-root user with the USER instruction must have user accounts set up. To SSH into these services, either create a user account with a tool like
useraddor use the root (UID 0) account.
- Dockerfiles must have a
~/.sshdirectory.
- The
~and
~/.sshdirectories must be owned by the running user and have a permission that only gives the owner write access. For example, use
chmod 0700 ~/.sshto change the permission.
- A disk may not be mounted to the
$HOMEdirectory of the running user.
- Dockerfiles that use the root account cannot lock the account. Use
- Users with versions of OpenSSH 8.8 and up are not able to use RSA keys. See RSA key troubleshooting for tips to connect with OpenSSH 8.8.