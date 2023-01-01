Your services on Render send outbound traffic through a group of static IP addresses. You can use these addresses to connect to IP-restricted environments outside your Render network.

You can find the static IP addresses for a service by pressing the “Connect” button in the dashboard and choosing “Outbound”.

Limitations

Accounts created before January 23, 2022 will not have access to static outbound IP addresses in the Oregon region, presently. If you need this, you can create a new team. New services from that team in the Oregon region will have static outbound IP addresses enabled.

If you transfer your existing services over to your new team, that team will not have access to static outbound IP addresses in the Oregon region.