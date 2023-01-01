Deploy hooks enable you to trigger an on-demand deploy of your Render service with a single HTTP request.

Each service has a secret deploy hook URL, available from its Settings tab in the Render Dashboard:

Your deploy hook URL is a secret! Provide it only to people and systems you trust to initiate deploys. If you believe a deploy hook URL has been compromised, replace it by clicking Regenerate Hook.

To trigger a deploy, send a basic GET or POST request to your service’s deploy hook URL—no special headers are required.

curl https://api.render.com/deploy/srv-xyz…

Use cases

Use deploy hooks to trigger deploys from:

CI/CD environments like GitHub Actions (see an example)

Render cron jobs (to redeploy your service on a regular schedule)

Headless CMS systems like Contentful

Using with GitHub Actions

You might want to trigger a service deploy from your CI/CD environment whenever certain conditions are met (such as when all of your tests pass). Let’s set this up using deploy hooks and GitHub Actions.

1. Create a repository secret

Deploy hook URLs are secret values, so we need to make sure to store ours as a secret in our GitHub repo:

Go to your GitHub repo’s Settings page. Click Secrets and variables > Actions. Click New repository secret. Create a secret with the name RENDER_DEPLOY_HOOK_URL and provide your deploy hook URL as the value.

2. Add a GitHub workflow

Now that we’ve added our deploy hook URL, let’s create a GitHub workflow that uses it:

Create a .github/workflows directory in your repo if it doesn’t already exist. GitHub Actions automatically detects and runs any workflows defined in this folder. Add a YAML file to this directory to represent your new workflow. The example below uses the file path .github/workflows/ci.yml . Define logic in your workflow to trigger a deploy after any prerequisite steps succeed. See the example. Commit all of your changes.

Example workflow

This example workflow defines a job named ci that includes two steps ( Test and Deploy ). The workflow runs whenever any pull request is opened against main , or when commits are pushed to main .

The Test step runs the repo’s defined unit tests. The Deploy step executes a curl request to our deploy hook URL only if the current branch is main and the Test step succeeded.