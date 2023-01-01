QuotaGuard Static IP
QuotaGuard Static IP Static IPs allow your services on Render to send outbound traffic through a load balanced pair of static IP addresses. Once set up, you can use QuotaGuard’s IPs to connect to IP-restricted environments outside your Render network.You do not need QuotaGuard to connect to your databases or private services on Render.
Getting Started
After creating a QuotaGuard account, you will be redirected to a setup page with all the information needed to proxy your traffic through QuotaGuard’s static IPs. Make note of the HTTP/S URLs and your static outbound IPs.
Configuring Your Application
You can configure QuotaGuard the same way you would configure your app to use any HTTP proxy. QuotaGuard provides examples for common languages:
Most of these examples involve adding the
QUOTAGUARDSTATIC_URL environment variable to your service in the Render Dashboard. Set the value to the HTTP/HTTPS URL from your QuotaGuard Outbound Proxy Setup page. Any requests your application makes using QuotaGuard’s proxy URL will be routed through one of the IPs displayed in your QuotaGuard configuration.
Testing Your Implementation
Requests to
ip.quotaguard.com always return the request client’s IP address. Requests made to this address with your QuotaGuard proxy configuration will return one of the static IPs listed in your configuration.
curl -x QUOTAGUARDSTATIC_URL ip.quotaguard.com
=> {"ip":"52.34.188.175"}