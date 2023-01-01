Logs in the Render Dashboard

Use Render’s log explorer to view and search recent logs generated by your service. The explorer is available from your service’s Logs page in the Render Dashboard:

In addition to searching for a particular string, you can filter by details like log level and time range.

When you identify a log line of interest, mouse over it and click View in context to jump to its original location:

If you have a team account, the explorer also displays HTTP request logs for your web services.

Separately, you can view logs for any recent deploy or one-off job.

Render does not emit logs for static sites or Redis instances.

Log filters

When searching with the log explorer, you can filter results by the following (in addition to searching for an arbitrary string):

Filter Description Time range You can limit results to a predefined range (such as Last 24 hours), specify a custom range, or select Live tail to view a live feed of recent logs. Available ranges depend on your account’s log retention period. Specify using the dropdown in the upper right of the log explorer. level The log level, such as debug , warning , or error . Specify in the search box. method HTTP request logs only. The HTTP method of a particular request (such as GET or POST ). Specify in the search box. status_code HTTP request logs only. The response code for a particular request (such as 200 , 404 , or 500 ). Specify in the search box. host HTTP request logs only. The originating domain of a particular request (such as my-web-service.onrender.com ). Specify in the search box.

Keyboard shortcuts

The log explorer supports these keyboard shortcuts:

Action Shortcut Focus search bar / Enable fullscreen m Exit fullscreen m or Esc

HTTP request logs

If you have a team account, Render generates a log entry for each HTTP request to your team’s web services from the public internet:

This helps you debug unexpected behavior for a request, in particular by tracing its execution via the requestID field.

HTTP request logs appear alongside application logs in the explorer, and they support additional filters (such as method and status_code ).

Render does not generate request logs for HTTP requests sent from other services over your private network—only for requests sent to web services over the public internet.

Tracing with requestID and Rndr-Id

In each HTTP request log entry, the value of the requestID field uniquely identifies the associated request:

Nov 2 2:47:04 PM [GET] 400 clientIP="34.105.23.229" requestID="542c7b8b-c833-4b3c" ...

Render includes this same value in the Rndr-Id HTTP header—both in the request to your web service and in the response to the requesting client:

Rndr-Id : 542c7b8b-c833-4b3c

In your web service’s code, you can extract this value from the header and include it in every log you generate for a given request. If you do, you can search for this ID in the log explorer to view the corresponding request’s chronological log history.

On the client’s side, here’s what a Rndr-Id looks like in Chrome’s Network panel:

By tracing each phase of the request lifecycle with one consistent ID, you can more quickly diagnose and debug issues in collaboration with the users who encounter them.

Logs for an individual deploy or job

View the logs for an individual deploy of your service from the service’s Events page. Click the word Deploy in a timeline entry to open the log viewer:

⬇️

Similarly, you can view logs for the execution of a one-off job from the associated service’s Jobs page.

Log retention period

Render’s log retention period depends on your account and plan type (see the pricing page):

Account / Plan Type Retention Period Individual 7 days Team 14 days Organization / Enterprise 30 days

Logs that are older than your current rentention period are no longer available, even if you upgrade your plan to extend the period.

If you need to retain logs for a longer period, you can stream your logs to a syslog-compatible provider.