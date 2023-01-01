Configuring Namecheap DNS
To configure Namecheap for custom domains, we need to create A records for root custom domains and CNAME records for non-root domains (
www or any other subdomains). In this guide, we’ll configure Namecheap for
example.com and
www.example.com.
Make sure to remove any existing
AAAA records for your domains when you update your DNS settings.
AAAA records map a domain to a corresponding IPv6 record, but Render does not support IPv6 addresses yet. As a result,
AAAA records can interfere with Render hosting your custom domains.
-
Log into Namecheap. You’ll see your custom domain in the dashboard.
-
Click on the MANAGE button on the right and select the Advanced DNS tab.
-
Remove any existing
Arecords for
@and click on
Add New Record. Add an
Arecord for host
@pointing to Render’s load balancer IP
216.24.57.1.
We recommend setting the TTL to 1 minute so we can verify the domain faster.
-
Remove any existing
CNAMEor Redirect records for
wwwand click on
Add New Record. Add a
CNAMErecord for host
wwwpointing to your Render subdomain which looks like
example.onrender.com.
Again, set the TTL to 1 minute.
The final configuration should look something like this:
That’s it! DNS changes can take a few minutes to propagate, but once they do you should be all set.