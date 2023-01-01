The Render DNS name used to discover all instances in multi-instance services. Of the form $RENDER_SERVICE_NAME-discovery.
RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME
The Render host for a web service or static site. Of the form foobar.onrender.com. Empty for all other service types.
RENDER_EXTERNAL_URL
The Render URL for a web service or static site; of the form https://foobar.onrender.com. Empty for all other service types.
RENDER_GIT_BRANCH
The Git branch for a service or deploy.
RENDER_GIT_COMMIT
The commit SHA for a service or deploy.
RENDER_GIT_REPO_SLUG
$username/$reponame
RENDER_INSTANCE_ID
A unique identifier for an instance. Useful for multi-instance services.
RENDER_SERVICE_ID
A unique identifier for a service. Used in the Render API.
RENDER_SERVICE_NAME
A unique, human-readable identifier for a service.
RENDER_SERVICE_TYPE
One of web, pserv, cron, worker, static.
RENDER
Always set to true.
Other environment variables beginning with RENDER_ may be included in your build and runtime environments. However, variables not listed above are strictly for internal use and can change without warning.
Docker
Render does not provide additional environment variables on top of what’s in All Services.
Elixir
Environment Variable
Value
MIX_ENV
prod
RELEASE_DISTRIBUTION
name
Go
Environment Variable
Value
GO111MODULE
on
GOPATH
/opt/render/project/go
Node
Environment Variable
Value
NODE_ENV
production at runtime
NODE_MODULES_CACHE
true
Python 3
Environment Variable
Value
CI
true at buildtime
FORWARDED_ALLOW_IPS
*
GUNICORN_CMD_ARGS
--preload --access-logfile - --bind=0.0.0.0:10000
PIPENV_YES
true
PYTHON_VERSION
3.7.10
VENV_ROOT
/opt/render/project/src/.venv
Ruby
Environment Variable
Value
BUNDLE_APP_CONFIG
/opt/render/project/.gems
BUNDLE_BIN
/opt/render/project/.gems/bin
BUNDLE_DEPLOYMENT
true
BUNDLE_PATH
/opt/render/project/.gems
GEM_PATH
/opt/render/project/.gems
MALLOC_ARENA_MAX
2
PASSENGER_ENGINE
builtin
PASSENGER_ENVIRONMENT
production
PASSENGER_PORT
10000
PIDFILE
/tmp/puma-server.pid
RAILS_ENV
production
RAILS_SERVE_STATIC_FILES
true
RAILS_LOG_TO_STDOUT
true
Rust
Environment Variable
Value
CARGO_HOME
opt/render/project/.cargo
ROCKET_ENV
prod
ROCKET_PORT
10000 at runtime
RUSTUP_HOME
/opt/render/project/.rustup
Optional Environment Variables
You may choose to configure optional environment variables to modify the default behavior for your services.
All Services
Environment Variable
Value
PORT
Manually define the port to serve traffic from.
Node
Environment Variable
Value
SKIP_INSTALL_DEPS
Users can set this to true to skip running yarn/npm install during build.