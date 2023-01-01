High Availability PostgreSQL (Early Access)

High Availability PostgreSQL is currently in closed early access. If you have a Render team account with a PostgreSQL database using a Pro instance type or higher, you can apply for early access by submitting this form.

Teams on Render can enable High Availability (HA) for PostgreSQL databases on a Pro instance type or higher.

When you enable HA, Render maintains a separate standby instance of your database that asynchronously replicates the state of your primary instance:

Render Your other

services Primary

🟢 Standby

🟢

If a critical issue causes your primary instance to become unavailable for 30 seconds, Render detects this and automatically fails over to the standby to keep you up and running:

Render ❌ Your other

services Primary

❌ Standby

🟢

This process takes a few seconds, after which the standby instance becomes the new primary instance (now hosted at the same URL as the original primary). When the degraded instance becomes healthy again, it becomes the new standby.

Your primary and standby instances both use the same instance type and are billed accordingly.

Prerequisites

For your database to support high availability, it must:

Belong to a team account that’s participating in HA early access

Use the Pro instance type or higher

instance type or higher Use PostgreSQL version 13 or later

Setup

Enabling HA requires a database restart! This makes your database temporarily unavailable (usually for less than five minutes). Schedule your activation of this feature accordingly.

In the Render Dashboard, select your database and open its Info page. Scroll down to the High Availability section and toggle the switch: A confirmation dialog appears. Review the details and then click Enable HA.

That’s it! Your database will restart with HA enabled.

Failover

Failover refers to the process of swapping out your primary database instance for your standby instance.

Render performs failover automatically when your primary instance becomes unavailable, and you can perform a manual failover for testing purposes. In all cases, failover takes just a few seconds, after which your other services can reconnect to your database.

Automatic failover

Render automatically triggers a failover to your database’s standby instance whenever your primary instance becomes unavailable for 30 seconds.

Your primary instance might become unavailable because:

The node running the instance becomes unresponsive or goes down.

A network disruption prevents communication with the instance.

The PostgreSQL process itself crashes.

Automatic failover might fail to preserve a small number of the most recent writes to your degraded primary instance. For details, see Limitations of HA.

Manual failover

Manual failover is intended for testing and compliance purposes. Automatic failover handles scenarios where your primary instance becomes unavailable.

You can manually trigger a failover to your database’s standby instance from the Render Dashboard. You might want to do this to test out reconnection behavior for your apps, or to demonstrate failover capabilities for compliance purposes.

Go to your database’s Info page and click Trigger Failover under the High Availability section:

Performing a manual failover with a healthy primary instance almost never causes any loss of data. It’s possible (but unlikely) that changes to your primary instance in the last few seconds before the failover will be lost.

Reconnecting after a failover

Whenever a failover occurs (automatic or manual), all active connections to your primary instance are terminated. Clients need to reconnect to the new primary instance, which becomes reachable at the exact same database URL. To enable reconnection, make sure your clients include retry functionality in their connection logic.

Limitations of HA