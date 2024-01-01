Professional Features

With a Professional workspace or higher, you can invite team members to collaborate on your Render apps and infrastructure. You also gain access to powerful operational features, such as service autoscaling and environment isolation.

You can upgrade any Hobby workspace to a Professional workspace from its Billing page in the Render Dashboard.

For a full comparison of plan types, see the pricing page.

Service operations

Feature Description Autoscaling Automatically scale services up and down according to their memory and CPU load. Preview environments Spin up an ephemeral copy of your entire production environment for safe and comprehensive integration testing. Performance build pipeline Run builds and other pre-deploy tasks with significantly more memory and CPU. Network-isolated environments Block private network traffic from crossing the boundary of individual project environments.

Observability

Feature Description HTTP request logs Automatically log details for every HTTP request to your web services from the public internet. Response latency metrics Track your web service’s response times with common helpful percentiles (p50, p75, p90, and p99). Log stream overrides With a Professional workspace, you can disable log streaming for any individual service.

With an Organization or Enterprise workspace, you can also forward any individual service’s logs to a different destination.

Increased limits and retention

Professional workspaces and higher receive:

Support for unlimited projects and environments Hobby workspaces can create up to one project with up to two environments.

Increased monthly allotments of pipeline minutes and bandwidth usage

Increased retention of past builds for rollbacks

Increased retention of historical service metrics