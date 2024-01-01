Render Service Types

Render supports five different service types for hosting your app:

You can also create fully managed datastores to use with your app:

Choosing a service type is the first step of creating a new service in the Render Dashboard:

Which service type is right for my app?

See below for a summary of each service type, along with links to full documentation.

Summary of service types

For running code

Service Type Description Web service The most common service type. Dynamic web apps with a public onrender.com subdomain for receiving traffic over HTTP. If you’re building a public web app using Express, Django, Rails, or something similar, use this service type. To get started, you can create a free instance. Static site Apps that consist entirely of statically served assets (commonly HTML, CSS, and JS). Static sites have a public onrender.com subdomain and are served over a global CDN. Create a static site if you’re building with a framework like: Create React App

Vue.js

Gatsby Private service Dynamic web apps that don’t have a public URL. Private services do expose an internal hostname for receiving traffic from your other Render services over their shared private network. Private services are great for deploying tools like: Elasticsearch

ClickHouse Background worker Internal apps that run continuously, often to process jobs that are added to a Redis-backed queue or similar. Background workers do not expose a URL or internal hostname, but they can send outbound requests to other service types. Use background workers with a framework like: Sidekiq

Celery Cron job Internal apps that run—and then exit—on a defined schedule. A cron job might run a single bash command, a script with multiple commands, or a compiled executable. Cron jobs do not expose a URL or internal hostname, but they can send outbound requests to other service types.

For storing data

In addition to the managed datastores below, Render supports attaching a persistent disk to most other service types.