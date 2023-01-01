- Quickstarts
- Create React App
Deploy a Create React App Static Site
You can deploy a Create React App static site on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.
The sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://cra.onrender.com.
-
Use your existing React repository, or fork our sample React repo on GitHub or GitLab.
-
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Build Command
yarn build
Publish Directory
build
That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
Using Client-Side Routing
If you use Reach Router or React Router for client-side routing, you will need to direct all routing requests to
index.html so they can be handled by your routing library.
You can do this easily by defining a Rewrite Rule for your static site. Go to the Redirects/Rewrites tab for your service and add a rule with the following values:
|Source Path
/*
|Destination Path
/index.html
|Action
Rewrite
The result should look like this:
See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your site.
Environment Variables
React can consume environment variables that are exposed via
REACT_APP_ prefix.
Sometimes you may want to use environment variables we expose to your service.
Do not store secrets in your React app - see https://create-react-app.dev/docs/adding-custom-environment-variables/ for more details.
You can do this by updating your build command to expose the variables you require, for example to access
RENDER_GIT_COMMIT you would change your Build Command to be
REACT_APP_RENDER_GIT_COMMTL=$RENDER_GIT_COMMIT yarn build
Alternatively, changing your Build Command to use a script, eg
render-build.sh you could achieve similar as well as being able to version control the file with:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
# exit on error
set -o errexit
export REACT_APP_RENDER_GIT_COMMIT=$RENDER_GIT_COMMIT
yarn build