You can deploy a Vue.js app on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box.
The sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://vue.onrender.com.
Use your existing Vue.js repository, or fork our sample Vue.js repo on GitHub or GitLab.
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
Use the following values during creation:
Build Command
yarn build
Publish Directory
dist
That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
Using Client-Side Routing
If you use Vue Router for client-side routing, you will need to direct all routing requests to
index.html so they can be handled by your routing library.
You can do this easily by defining a Rewrite Rule for your static site. Go to the Redirects/Rewrites tab for your service and add a rule with the following values:
|Source Path
/*
|Destination Path
/index.html
|Action
Rewrite
The result should look like this:
See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.