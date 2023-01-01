- Quickstarts
- Gatsby
Deploy a Gatsby Static Site
You can deploy a Gatsby static site on Render in under a minute. Your site is served over a lightning-fast global CDN, comes with fully managed TLS certificates, and supports custom domains out of the box. Best of all, it’s free!
The sample app in this guide is based on Gatsby’s official default starter.
-
Use your existing Gatsby repository, or fork our sample Gatsby repo on GitHub or GitLab.
-
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Build Command
gatsby build
Publish Directory
public
That’s it! Your app will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your site.
Caching Gatsby builds (optional)
Gatsby requires the
.cache and
public directories to persist in order to take advantage of Incremental Builds. Render starts each build in a fresh environment, and only cache the
.cache directory. There is no
public directory present in the new build.
The reason we don’t persist the
public directory is to ensure if you remove a file, it doesn’t get copied to the new build. Gatsby does not remove items from
public during the build process. If you remove a file you’ll need to do a manual deploy in the Render Dashboard with the
Clear build cache & deploy option to remove the entire build cache.
Using the following build script will allow your
public directory to be cached as well.
#!/usr/bin/env bash
build_with_cache() {
if [[ -d "$XDG_CACHE_HOME"/public ]]; then
echo "Copying cached public dir"
rsync -a "$XDG_CACHE_HOME"/public/ public
else
echo "No cached public dir found"
fi
echo "Building"
gatsby build
echo "Done, caching public dir"
rsync -a public/ "$XDG_CACHE_HOME"/public
}
if [[ "$RENDER" ]]; then
build_with_cache
else
gatsby build
fi
Save this to file in your repository:
build.sh
Then change the permissions to allow the file to be executable:
chmod u+x ./build.sh
Replace the build command in your
package.json with the following:
./build.sh