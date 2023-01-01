Specifying Elixir and Erlang Versions
By default, Render uses Elixir
1.9.4 and Erlang/OTP
22.2.7.
You can customize the Elixir and Erlang/OTP version for your app by setting environment variables.
Elixir
Add an environment variable called
ELIXIR_VERSION to your app and set the value to a valid version, for example
1.10.2.
Supported Elixir versions are listed below.
If you don’t specify an Erlang/OTP version, Render will automatically download a compatible Erlang runtime.
Erlang/OTP
You can set the version of Erlang/OTP you’d like to use with your Elixir version. Make sure to use compatible Elixir and Erlang versions.
Add an environment variable called
ERLANG_VERSION to your app and set the value to a valid version, for example
22.2.8.
Supported Erlang/OTP versions are listed below.
Note that
22.2 is a less recent version than
22.2.8, because valid versions are based on tags in the official Erlang repo.