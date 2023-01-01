Specifying Elixir and Erlang Versions

By default, Render uses Elixir 1.9.4 and Erlang/OTP 22.2.7 .

You can customize the Elixir and Erlang/OTP version for your app by setting environment variables.

Elixir

Add an environment variable called ELIXIR_VERSION to your app and set the value to a valid version, for example 1.10.2 .

Supported Elixir versions are listed below.

If you don’t specify an Erlang/OTP version, Render will automatically download a compatible Erlang runtime.

You can set the version of Erlang/OTP you’d like to use with your Elixir version. Make sure to use compatible Elixir and Erlang versions.

Add an environment variable called ERLANG_VERSION to your app and set the value to a valid version, for example 22.2.8 .

Supported Erlang/OTP versions are listed below.

Note that 22.2 is a less recent version than 22.2.8 , because valid versions are based on tags in the official Erlang repo.

Supported Elixir Versions

Supported Erlang/OTP Versions