Specifying a Ruby Version
Render’s default Ruby version is listed alongside other natively supported languages in this table.
You can customize the Ruby version for your app by adding a
.ruby-version file or by setting the
ruby directive in your
Gemfile. If a version is set in both places
.ruby-version will take priority.
To avoid any version mismatch confusion it can help to a single version set in
.ruby-version and have the
Gemfile read from it, for example:
Your
.ruby-version could look like this:
3.1.2
Then the
Gemfile can reference
.ruby-version via the
ruby directive:
ruby File.read('.ruby-version').strip