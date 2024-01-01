Deploy ElysiaJS with Bun

ElysiaJS is a web framework for building backend servers with Bun. Bun is a fast JavaScript runtime that serves as a bundler, test runner, and package manager.

You can use Render to host an ElysiaJS app. Render supports Bun natively.

Deploying from the Render Dashboard

Fork render-examples/elysiajs-hello-world on GitHub. Create a new web service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Provide the following values during service creation: Setting Value Runtime Node Build Command bun install Start Command bun start

That’s it! Your web service will be live at its onrender.com URL as soon as the deploy finishes.

Deploying with a Blueprint (Infrastructure as Code)

Fork render-examples/elysiajs-hello-world on GitHub. In the included render.yaml file, set the repo field to the URL of your fork. Commit this change. Follow these steps to create a new Blueprint using the render.yaml file.

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the deploy finishes.