Deploy Puppeteer with Node

You can deploy a sample Puppeteer service on Render in just a few clicks. Puppeteer helps you generate screenshots and PDFs of pages, crawl Single Page Apps (SPAs) to prerender them for SEO, and test your frontend code automatically.

For this example, we’re using a minimally modified version of Rendertron, a Node project created by Google to demo Puppeteer features.

Fork render-examples/rendertron on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Runtime Node Build Command npm install && npm run build Start Command npm run start

That’s it! Your personal Rendertron will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.