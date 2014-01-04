Deploy a Phoenix App with Mix Releases

This is a guide to deploying a Phoenix application packaged with Mix releases introduced in Elixir 1.9.

The finished code for this example is available at https://github.com/render-examples/phoenix_hello.

Getting Started

Create a new Phoenix app in the terminal. We don’t need a database for this example, so we’re passing the --no-ecto flag to mix .

mix archive.install hex phx_new mix phx.new phoenix_hello --no-ecto cd phoenix_hello

Configure Mix Releases

Create runtime configuration needed for Mix releases.

Rename config/prod.secret.exs to config/releases.exs . Change use Mix.Config in your new config/releases.exs file to import Config . Uncomment the following line in config/releases.exs :

config :phoenix_hello , PhoenixHelloWeb . Endpoint , server: true

Finally, update config/prod.exs to delete the line import_config "prod.secret.exs" at the bottom.

If you are migrating an existing app to Mix releases, make sure to update assets/package.json to use a version of node-sass compatible with Node 14 (the current LTS release):

"devDependencies" : { ... "node-sass" : "^4.14.1" , ... }

Create a Build Script

We need to run a series of commands to build our app on every push to our Git repo, and we can accomplish this with a build script. Create a script called build.sh at the root of your repo:

#!/usr/bin/env bash set -o errexit mix deps.get --only prod MIX_ENV = prod mix compile npm install --prefix ./assets npm run deploy --prefix ./assets mix phx.digest MIX_ENV = prod mix release --overwrite

Make sure the script is executable before checking it into Git:

chmod a+x build.sh

Update config/prod.exs to change the highlighted line below.

config :phoenix_hello , PhoenixHelloWeb . Endpoint , url: [ host: "example.com" , port: 80 ] , cache_static_manifest: "priv/static/cache_manifest.json"

to this:

config :phoenix_hello , PhoenixHelloWeb . Endpoint , url: [ host: System . get_env ( "RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME" ) || "localhost" , port: 80 ] , cache_static_manifest: "priv/static/cache_manifest.json"

Render populates RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME for config/prod.exs .

If you add a custom domain to your Render app, don't forget to change the host to your new domain.

Build and Test Your Release Locally

Compile your release locally by running ./build.sh . The output should look like this:

* assembling phoenix_hello-0.1.0 on MIX_ENV = prod * using config/releases.exs to configure the release at runtime * skipping elixir.bat for windows ( bin/elixir.bat not found in the Elixir installation ) * skipping iex.bat for windows ( bin/iex.bat not found in the Elixir installation ) Release created at _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello ! _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello start Once the release is running: _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello remote _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello stop To list all commands: _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello

Test your release by running the following command and navigating to http://localhost:4000.

SECRET_KEY_BASE = ` mix phx.gen.secret ` _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello start

If everything looks good, push your changes to your repo. You can now deploy your app in production! 🎉

Deploy to Render

Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your Phoenix repo. Use the following values during creation: Runtime Elixir Build Command ./build.sh Start Command _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello start Under the Advanced section, add the following environment variables: Key Value SECRET_KEY_BASE A sufficiently strong secret. Generate it locally by running mix phx.gen.secret

That’s it! Your Phoenix web service built with Mix releases will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

Read about customizing Elixir and Erlang/OTP versions for your app.