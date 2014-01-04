- Quickstarts
- Phoenix
Deploy a Phoenix App with Mix Releases
This is a guide to deploying a Phoenix application packaged with Mix releases introduced in Elixir 1.9.
The finished code for this example is available at https://github.com/render-examples/phoenix_hello.If you'd like to use Distillery, check out our guide to Phoenix Deployment with Distillery.
Getting Started
Create a new Phoenix app in the terminal. We don’t need a database for this example, so we’re passing the
--no-ecto flag to
mix.
mix archive.install hex phx_new
mix phx.new phoenix_hello --no-ecto # also fetch and install dependencies
cd phoenix_hello
Configure Mix Releases
Create runtime configuration needed for Mix releases.
- Rename
config/prod.secret.exsto
config/releases.exs.
- Change
use Mix.Configin your new
config/releases.exsfile to
import Config.
- Uncomment the following line in
config/releases.exs:
config :phoenix_hello, PhoenixHelloWeb.Endpoint, server: true # uncomment me!
- Finally, update
config/prod.exsto delete the line
import_config "prod.secret.exs"at the bottom.
If you are migrating an existing app to Mix releases, make sure to update
assets/package.json to use a version of
node-sass compatible with Node 14 (the current LTS release):
"devDependencies": {
...
"node-sass": "^4.14.1", ...
}
Create a Build Script
We need to run a series of commands to build our app on every push to our Git repo, and we can accomplish this with a build script. Create a script called
build.sh at the root of your repo:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
# exit on error
set -o errexit
# Initial setup
mix deps.get --only prod
MIX_ENV=prod mix compile
# Compile assets
npm install --prefix ./assets
npm run deploy --prefix ./assets
mix phx.digest
# Build the release and overwrite the existing release directory
MIX_ENV=prod mix release --overwrite
Make sure the script is executable before checking it into Git:
chmod a+x build.sh
Update Your App for Render
Update
config/prod.exs to change the highlighted line below.
config :phoenix_hello, PhoenixHelloWeb.Endpoint,
url: [host: "example.com", port: 80], cache_static_manifest: "priv/static/cache_manifest.json"
to this:
config :phoenix_hello, PhoenixHelloWeb.Endpoint,
url: [host: System.get_env("RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME") || "localhost", port: 80], cache_static_manifest: "priv/static/cache_manifest.json"
Render populates
RENDER_EXTERNAL_HOSTNAME for
config/prod.exs.
Build and Test Your Release Locally
Compile your release locally by running
./build.sh. The output should look like this:
* assembling phoenix_hello-0.1.0 on MIX_ENV=prod
* using config/releases.exs to configure the release at runtime
* skipping elixir.bat for windows (bin/elixir.bat not found in the Elixir installation)
* skipping iex.bat for windows (bin/iex.bat not found in the Elixir installation)
Release created at _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello!
# To start your system
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello start
Once the release is running:
# To connect to it remotely
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello remote
# To stop it gracefully (you may also send SIGINT/SIGTERM)
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello stop
To list all commands:
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello
Test your release by running the following command and navigating to http://localhost:4000.
SECRET_KEY_BASE=`mix phx.gen.secret` _build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello start
If everything looks good, push your changes to your repo. You can now deploy your app in production! 🎉
Deploy to Render
-
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your Phoenix repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Runtime
Elixir
Build Command
./build.sh
Start Command
_build/prod/rel/phoenix_hello/bin/phoenix_hello start
Under the Advanced section, add the following environment variables:
Key Value
SECRET_KEY_BASE
A sufficiently strong secret. Generate it locally by running
mix phx.gen.secret
That’s it! Your Phoenix web service built with Mix releases will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
