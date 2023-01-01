Deploy a Nuxt.js App

NuxtJS is a Vue.js framework that you can deploy on Render in just a few clicks.

A sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://hello-nuxt.onrender.com.

You can choose to deploy it as a Node Server or Static Site.

Deploy as a Node Server

Fork nuxtjs-hello-world on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Runtime Node Build Command yarn; yarn build Start Command yarn start Add the following environment variable under Advanced. Key Value HOST 0.0.0.0

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.

Deploy as a Static Site

Fork nuxtjs-hello-world on GitHub. Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Branch static Build Command yarn; yarn generate Publish Directory dist

That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

Infrastructure as Code