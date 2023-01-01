- Quickstarts
- NuxtJS
Deploy a Nuxt.js App
NuxtJS is a Vue.js framework that you can deploy on Render in just a few clicks.
A sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://hello-nuxt.onrender.com.
You can choose to deploy it as a Node Server or Static Site.
Deploy as a Node Server
-
Fork nuxtjs-hello-world on GitHub.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Runtime
Node
Build Command
yarn; yarn build
Start Command
yarn start
-
Add the following environment variable under Advanced.
Key Value
HOST
0.0.0.0
That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.
Deploy as a Static Site
-
Fork nuxtjs-hello-world on GitHub.
-
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Branch
static
Build Command
yarn; yarn generate
Publish Directory
dist
That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
Infrastructure as Code
You can version control these deployment configurations using Render’s Infrastructure as Code functionality. Sample
render.yaml files for this process are provided in both the main and static branches of the nuxtjs-hello-world example repo.