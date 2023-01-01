- Quickstarts
- Hapi
Deploy a Node hapi App
You can deploy a Node hapi application on Render in just a few clicks.
A sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://hapijs.onrender.com
-
Fork hapi-quick-start on GitHub.
-
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
-
Use the following values during creation:
Runtime
Node
Build Command
npm install
Start Command
node server.js
That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.