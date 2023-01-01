Deploy a Node Fastify App

Fastify is fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js.

Note: Fastify’s .listen method default binding uses localhost ( 127.0.0.1 ), whereas Render requires 0.0.0.0 . See our example repo for a setup that works with Render.

One-Click Deploy

Manual Deploy

Fork fastify-hello-world on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Runtime Node Build Command npm install Start Command node app.js

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

This quickstart is also deployed at https://fastify.onrender.com.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.