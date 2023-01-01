Deploy a Node Express App

You can deploy a Node Express application on Render in just a few clicks.

A sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://express.onrender.com.

Fork express-hello-world on GitHub. Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo. Use the following values during creation: Runtime Node Build Command yarn Start Command node app.js

That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.

See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.