Deploy a Next.js App
You can deploy a Next.js application on Render in just a few clicks.
A sample app for this quick start is deployed at https://next-js.onrender.com.
You can choose to deploy it as a Node Server or Static Site.
Deploy as a Node Server
Fork nextjs-hello-world on GitHub.
Create a new Web Service on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
Use the following values during creation:
Runtime
Node
Build Command
yarn; yarn build
Start Command
yarn start
That’s it! Your web service will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.
See Specifying a Node Version if you need to customize the version of Node.js used for your app.
Deploy as a Static Site
Fork nextjs-hello-world on GitHub.
Create a new Static Site on Render, and give Render permission to access your new repo.
Use the following values during creation:
Build Command
yarn; yarn build; yarn next export
Publish Directory
out
That’s it! Your static site will be live on your Render URL as soon as the build finishes.